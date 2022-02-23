Biden interviews 3 Supreme Court candidates: Jackson, Kruger, Childs



President Biden has personally interviewed three candidates for the vacant Supreme Court seat: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and Michelle Childs, Gadget Clock has learned.

White House officials have not commented further, saying Biden will announce his candidacy before the end of the month – in the next few days.

Justice Stephen Breyer has announced that he will retire at the end of his current term.

Biden has tapped former Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones as an experienced “sherpa” to guide the confirmation process, which will include private meetings and practice sessions with senators known as the “murder board” to prepare the nominee for the expected tough Senate committee interrogation.

Office space has been set up in the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building for Jones and other outside advisers. The nominee will also receive an office suite to prepare for confirmation.