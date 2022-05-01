Biden is buying more oil from Russia than India- CREA report claims

The Russo-Ukraine War has brought opportunities in disaster to America. Many times it has come to the fore that American businessmen are fiercely coding silver. Meanwhile, now a report by the think tank Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has come out. According to this report, America has bought more fuel from Russia than India.

However, America has always been showing a tough stand on Russia. The US has repeatedly instructed other countries not to trade with Moscow. After this many countries have also imposed sanctions on Russia. But according to CREA, since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, America has imported more crude oil from Russia than India.

India is ranked 20th in the list of buying oil from Russia, while America is placed at number 18 in the same list. On the other hand, when Russia offered India to buy crude oil cheaply, America was furious at India. The Biden administration said that this attitude of India at the time of war was not right. On the contrary, America itself is earning a lot of money. There have been reports in the past that America is looking for opportunities in this war disaster by selling weapons.

Petrol, diesel sales down in April due to higher prices

Petrol and diesel sales growth moderated in India in April 2022. The consumption of domestic cooking gas LPG has also come down. Demand has been hit as fuel prices hit record highs. According to the PTI report, the growth in sales of petrol in April, 2022 as compared to March, 2022 was 2.1 percent while the demand for diesel remained almost flat. LPG consumption also declined by 9.1 per cent in April.

Keep in mind that the petroleum companies had raised the prices of petrol and diesel for the first time on 22 March after keeping the prices of petrol and diesel stable for nearly four and a half months. After that, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by a total of Rs 10 each per liter in 16 days till 6 April.