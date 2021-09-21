Biden is combating ransomware with crackdown on cryptocurrency payments

The Biden administration took action on Tuesday to crack down on the growing problem of ransomware attacks, expanding its use of sanctions to throttle digital payment systems that have allowed such criminal activity to flourish and endanger national security. has given.

The Treasury Department said it was banning a virtual currency exchange called Suex, in the administration’s most apparent response to a crisis that disrupted US fuel and meat supplies this year, when foreign hackers hacked corporate computer systems. and demanded a huge amount. to set them free.

Illegal financial transactions underpinning ransomware attacks are taking place with digital currency known as cryptocurrencies, which the US government is still determining how to regulate.

The Treasury Department said Suex facilitated transactions involving illegal proceeds from at least eight ransomware episodes. The department said more than 40 percent of the exchange’s transactions were linked to criminal actors.