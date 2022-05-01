Biden jokes about low approval, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ in White House Correspondents’ speech



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden addressed a dinner hosted by White House reporters for the first time since 2019 on Saturday evening, with his low approval rating and Republican slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” making fun of him. Some of his jokes have got more smiles than others.

Biden joked as he took to the stage in front of a crowd of about 2,000 journalists and celebrities gathered at the Washington Hilton, “Special thanks to 42 percent of you who really appreciated it.”

He added, “I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than me.”

After joking with Republicans, he said they “seem to be backing some guy named Brandon,” referring to the “Let’s go Brandon” jubilation adopted by conservatives to ridicule him. “She’s going to have a really good year. And I’m happy for her!”

The president, who is 79 years old, the oldest commander-in-chief in U.S. history, also joked about his age, noting that the first reporters’ dinner was during Calvin Coolidge’s presidency in 1924.

The White House correspondents’ dinner is back after a two-year hiatus

“I was just elected to the United States Senate, where I remember telling Cal, just be yourself, stand up and speak from the heart,” Biden claimed. “You’ll be great, baby.”

The president also threw punches at one of his favorite targets: former President Trump.

He noted that this was the first time in six years that the president had attended a presidential dinner. President Trump was not present during his presidency and it was canceled for the last two years due to coronavirus.

“It’s understandable,” Biden said, “that we had a terrible plague followed by a two-year-old coward,” who laughed and applauded from the room, explicitly referring to Trump as the “plague.”

He said it would have been a “real coup” if his predecessor had attended Saturday night’s dinner.

Continuing to ridicule Republicans, the president said “I can’t say anything about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy has not already taped,” citing leaked tapes published by the New York Times showing Republican House leaders criticizing Trump.

Finally, Biden spoke of the importance of a free press, which he described as “generally American.”

He introduced comedian Trevor Noah, saying that unlike Moscow, the “Daily Show” host could mock the president without going to jail. After arriving on the stage, Noah jokingly said that there was high praise from the President that he could speak without being arrested.

“I stood here tonight and made fun of the president of the United States, and I’m going to be fine,” Noah said, referring to the arrest of Russian journalists for telling the truth again at the end of his set. “Am I okay?”