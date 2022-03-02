Biden launches national mental health strategy



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden on Tuesday announced new efforts to address the country’s mental health crisis as part of a “unity agenda for the nation.”

In addition to promoting mental health, the initiative includes fighting opioid epidemics, helping veterans, and ending cancer.

Biden’s State of the Union Speech: Top 5 Moments

The president noted in his State of the Union address that schoolchildren were particularly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The American Rescue Plan paid for schools to hire teachers and help students learn from lost,” he said. “I urge every parent to make sure your school does exactly that. And we can all have a role to play – sign up to be a teacher or mentor.”

He called on the government to strengthen privacy protections on social media, ban targeted advertising for children and called on technology companies to stop collecting children’s personal data.

Biden said the nation must “hold social media platforms accountable for the national tests it is conducting on our children for profit.”

He noted that children were struggling with social media damage, bullying, violence and trauma before the epidemic.

“Let us all Americans get the mental health care they need. They can reach out to more people for help, and complete equality between physical and mental health care,” he said.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House wrote in a release that two out of five adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression are not treated inconsistently with the black and brown community.

About half of Biden’s 500M free COVID-19 tests were not claimed

Grief and trauma from the epidemic – due to damage and disruption of routines and relationships – have driven “Americans” to a “breaking point”, especially among affected adolescents.

The administration says the president’s mental health strategy aims to strengthen the system’s capacity, connect more Americans to care, and build continuity of support.

To do this, the government plans to strengthen the Crisis Response Infrastructure and expand the supply, diversification and cultural skills of those with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The White House says it will invest in proven programs that bring providers into behavioral health, pilot new approaches to training different groups of para-professionals, create a national certification program for equivalent specialists, promote the mental well-being of frontline health workers, and launch a “988” Mental Health Crisis Services Hotline, expand the availability of evidence-based community mental health services and invest in research into new practice models.

To engage Americans with treatment, it seeks to expand and strengthen equity, integrate mental health and substance use treatments into primary care settings, improve access to one-day mental health care for veterans, and expand access to telehealth and virtual mental health options. And to assist and co-mentor providers of mental health and substance use in community-based settings in schools and increase resources on behavioral health.

Finally, the fact sheet states that a “whole-society effort” is needed to address the concerns.

The administration will increase mental health resources for the justice-related population, work to set students up for school success, expand childhood and school-based intervention services and support, train social and human services professionals in basic mental health skills, and invest in social sectors. Stop emotional damage to the media, discriminatory algorithmic decision making and establish stronger online protection for young people.

If you think you have a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for immediate help.