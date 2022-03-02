Health

Biden launches national mental health strategy

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden launches national mental health strategy
Written by admin
Biden launches national mental health strategy

Biden launches national mental health strategy

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden on Tuesday announced new efforts to address the country’s mental health crisis as part of a “unity agenda for the nation.”

In addition to promoting mental health, the initiative includes fighting opioid epidemics, helping veterans, and ending cancer.

Biden’s State of the Union Speech: Top 5 Moments

The president noted in his State of the Union address that schoolchildren were particularly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The American Rescue Plan paid for schools to hire teachers and help students learn from lost,” he said. “I urge every parent to make sure your school does exactly that. And we can all have a role to play – sign up to be a teacher or mentor.”

He called on the government to strengthen privacy protections on social media, ban targeted advertising for children and called on technology companies to stop collecting children’s personal data.

President Biden arrives on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, DC, to thank Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Biden arrives on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, DC, to thank Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
(Pool via Saul Loeb / AP)

Biden said the nation must “hold social media platforms accountable for the national tests it is conducting on our children for profit.”

He noted that children were struggling with social media damage, bullying, violence and trauma before the epidemic.

“Let us all Americans get the mental health care they need. They can reach out to more people for help, and complete equality between physical and mental health care,” he said.

READ Also  Hong Kong reports record COVID-19 cases; movements could be restricted

Earlier Tuesday, the White House wrote in a release that two out of five adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression are not treated inconsistently with the black and brown community.

About half of Biden’s 500M free COVID-19 tests were not claimed

Grief and trauma from the epidemic – due to damage and disruption of routines and relationships – have driven “Americans” to a “breaking point”, especially among affected adolescents.

The administration says the president’s mental health strategy aims to strengthen the system’s capacity, connect more Americans to care, and build continuity of support.

To do this, the government plans to strengthen the Crisis Response Infrastructure and expand the supply, diversification and cultural skills of those with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The White House says it will invest in proven programs that bring providers into behavioral health, pilot new approaches to training different groups of para-professionals, create a national certification program for equivalent specialists, promote the mental well-being of frontline health workers, and launch a “988” Mental Health Crisis Services Hotline, expand the availability of evidence-based community mental health services and invest in research into new practice models.

To engage Americans with treatment, it seeks to expand and strengthen equity, integrate mental health and substance use treatments into primary care settings, improve access to one-day mental health care for veterans, and expand access to telehealth and virtual mental health options. And to assist and co-mentor providers of mental health and substance use in community-based settings in schools and increase resources on behavioral health.

READ Also  Seoul’s Advice to Pregnant Women: Cook, Clean and Stay Attractive

Finally, the fact sheet states that a “whole-society effort” is needed to address the concerns.

The administration will increase mental health resources for the justice-related population, work to set students up for school success, expand childhood and school-based intervention services and support, train social and human services professionals in basic mental health skills, and invest in social sectors. Stop emotional damage to the media, discriminatory algorithmic decision making and establish stronger online protection for young people.

If you think you have a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for immediate help.

#Biden #launches #national #mental #health #strategy

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  First Coronavirus Vaccines to Head to States, Starting Historic Effort

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment