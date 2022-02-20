World

Biden leaves DC for Delaware with Europe on the brink of war

President Biden He will travel to Delaware on Monday, despite initially deciding to stay in Washington DC for the weekend.

The president will Wilmington Travel For President’s Day after a meeting with national security aides on Sunday. He is also expected to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron over the weekend as tensions between Russia and Russia continue. Ukraine.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden
(Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine: Zelensky calls for more action as tensions rise with Western leaders: Live Update

The move comes after the Kremlin attacked NATO on Sunday after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Macron, accusing the Russian leader of creating further tensions by providing military assistance to Ukraine.

“Serious concerns were expressed about the sharp deterioration of the situation on the communication line at Donbass,” read a summary of Putin’s call to Russia with Macron. The Russian president noted that the increase was due to provocations by Ukrainian security forces. Attention has been drawn by Ukraine’s NATO nations to the ongoing pumping of modern weapons and ammunition, which is pushing Kiev towards a military solution. The so-called Donbass problem.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin
(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

The call highlights NATO’s fears that Putin could use the tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border as an excuse to attack the country, which Biden has warned could happen in a few days.

“Right now, I’m sure he’s decided,” Biden said Friday, referring to Putin’s intentions to invade Ukraine. “We have reason to believe it.”

President Biden

President Biden
(AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi)

Biden acknowledged that Putin’s mind was “hard to read”, but noted that US intelligence showed that Putin had long believed that Russia was under Russian control as a justification for attacking a country using “false flag” operations.

The president, however, stressed that he believes that “diplomacy is always a possibility” until the Russian military enters Ukraine.


