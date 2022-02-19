World

Biden lunches in DC, ignores questions on Ukraine as crisis with Russia escalates

President Biden left the White House for lunch with his grandchildren at a nearby restaurant on Saturday, ignoring questions about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The world is gripped by possible Russian aggression in Ukraine, with Biden refusing to address the situation after leaving the White House for lunch.

“It’s good to see you,” Biden said in response to a question from the press pool about tensions with Russia / Ukraine.

Pelosi says Putin will pay without invading Ukraine: You can’t “threaten the world and walk away”

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and a congressional delegation spent weekends at the Munich Security Conference in Germany in an effort to defuse tensions and work out a diplomatic solution.

President Joe Biden walks out of a Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC, Saturday, February 19, 2022. Biden's granddaughter Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden and Naomi's fianc Peter Neal have lunch.

President Joe Biden walks out of a Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC, Saturday, February 19, 2022. Biden’s granddaughter Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden and Naomi’s fianc Peter Neal have lunch.
((AP Photo / Manuel Balles Cheneta))

On Friday, Biden said he was calling on a congressional delegation in Munich, as well as NATO allies, amid the “rapidly growing crisis in Ukraine”. The United States is preparing to impose tougher sanctions if Russia launches further attacks on Ukraine, and Biden says he is “convinced” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision.

Biden’s handling of Russia-Ukraine conflict ‘imaginary’: Foreign Policy Analyst

On Saturday, just a block from Biden White House, Hamilton left for the President’s Motorsad at 12:22 pm for a very short ride to the restaurant. The motorcade arrives at the restaurant at 12:27 p.m.

READ Also  US Adds Merck Pill as 2nd Easy-To-Use Drug Against COVID-19 – Gadget Clock

Biden Hunter was having lunch with Biden’s daughter Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden, as well as Naomi’s fianc Peter Neal.

Biden left the restaurant at 1:26 pm wearing a pilot’s sunglasses and a dark face mask and waved to a cheering crowd nearby.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the armed forces, are training in a park in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday.

Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the armed forces, are training in a park in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday.
(AP / Ephraim Lukatsky)

“What’s the latest news from Ukraine, Mr. President?” A journalist asked.

“It’s nice to see you,” Biden said in response, according to pool reporters.

Another reporter asked if Biden still thinks Russia is determined to invade and invade Ukraine.

Biden did not acknowledge or answer the question.

#Biden #lunches #ignores #questions #Ukraine #crisis #Russia #escalates

