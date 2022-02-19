Biden lunches in DC, ignores questions on Ukraine as crisis with Russia escalates



President Biden left the White House for lunch with his grandchildren at a nearby restaurant on Saturday, ignoring questions about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The world is gripped by possible Russian aggression in Ukraine, with Biden refusing to address the situation after leaving the White House for lunch.

“It’s good to see you,” Biden said in response to a question from the press pool about tensions with Russia / Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and a congressional delegation spent weekends at the Munich Security Conference in Germany in an effort to defuse tensions and work out a diplomatic solution.

On Friday, Biden said he was calling on a congressional delegation in Munich, as well as NATO allies, amid the “rapidly growing crisis in Ukraine”. The United States is preparing to impose tougher sanctions if Russia launches further attacks on Ukraine, and Biden says he is “convinced” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision.

On Saturday, just a block from Biden White House, Hamilton left for the President’s Motorsad at 12:22 pm for a very short ride to the restaurant. The motorcade arrives at the restaurant at 12:27 p.m.

Biden Hunter was having lunch with Biden’s daughter Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden, as well as Naomi’s fianc Peter Neal.

Biden left the restaurant at 1:26 pm wearing a pilot’s sunglasses and a dark face mask and waved to a cheering crowd nearby.

“What’s the latest news from Ukraine, Mr. President?” A journalist asked.

Another reporter asked if Biden still thinks Russia is determined to invade and invade Ukraine.

Biden did not acknowledge or answer the question.