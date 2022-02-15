Biden makes direct appeal to citizens of Russia, warns against ‘bloody destructive war’



President Biden spoke directly to the Russian people in a speech on Tuesday about the situation in Ukraine, warning of what he called “bloody, destructive war.”

“To the citizens of Russia, you are not our enemy,” Biden said. “And I do not believe that you want a bloody destructive war against Ukraine, a country and those with whom you share deep ties of family history and culture.”

The president called for a joint Russian military mission with the United States during World War II, arguing that the war was a “war or necessity” but that an attack on Ukraine would be a “war without a cause.”

“If Russia invades Ukraine, it will be a war of choice or war without cause or effect,” Biden said. “I say this not to provoke, but to tell the truth. Because the truth is important.”

For the most part, Biden warned Russia about the consequences of aggression in Ukraine, warning that a war with Ukraine would be a “self-inflicted wound” for the country.

“If Russia invades Ukraine, it will face irresistible international condemnation,” Biden said. “The world will not forget that Russia chose unnecessary death and destruction. The invasion of Ukraine will prove to be a self-proclaimed wound.

“The United States and our allies and partners will respond decisively. The West is united and galvanized,” Biden continued. “As Russia moves forward, we will rally the world against its aggression. The United States and our allies and partners around the world are ready to impose strong sanctions on export controls … We will put intense pressure on their largest and most important financial institution. Industry.”

But Biden also sounded an optimistic tone that diplomacy could still be a way to end the stalemate, although he said the United States had failed to verify reports of some Russian troops withdrawing from the Ukrainian border.

“President Putin and I have agreed that our parties should be involved in a diplomatic solution,” Biden said. “We must give diplomacy every opportunity to succeed, and I believe we have real ways to address our own security concerns.

“The United States has put concrete ideas on the table to establish a secure environment in Europe,” the president warned, adding that the United States was not willing to “sacrifice key principles” during the talks.