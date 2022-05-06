Biden makes head-scratching remark about American students learning Spanish



President Biden made a bizarre remark during his speech at the Cinco de Mayo event at the White House on Thursday, as he spoke about students learning Spanish in the United States.

Biden was speaking to visitors in the Rose Garden of the White House. After commenting on a quarter of American children who can speak Spanish, he began talking about plans to “win” and “honor” those who “got in the way.”

“Twenty-five out of every 100 children in high school seniors to kindergarten speak Spanish,” Biden said. “Twenty-five out of every 100 people. It’s irresistible, not just to the kids, but to all Americans who invest what we invest in – we invest in the community.

The Biden administration has helped increase immigration and expand Spanish-language resources for immigrants.

“We’re an immigrant nation. We say that, but people behave as if they don’t believe it,” Biden said during his remarks. “That is our strength.”

