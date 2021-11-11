Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway
WASHINGTON – President Biden on Thursday paid tribute to the veterans, calling them America’s “Solid Steel Spine” and “Spirit of America” as they celebrated the first veterans’ day in two decades without troops engaged in active warfare abroad.
For Mr. Biden, who ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan this summer, the moment was clearly personal as he expressed his gratitude for the thousands of service members and their families affected by the fighting in that country.
In a brief but solemn commentary at Arlington National Cemetery, Mr. Biden thanked them for their service and promised to ensure that those returning from the war would receive the “world-class benefits they have earned.” He promised to keep trying to expand services for veterans.
“As President of the United States, you have many opportunities to express your love, commitment, and appreciation for the American people,” Mr. Biden said. “And I must tell you that the greatest honor I have ever received as President is to stand before many of you.”
Mr Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was futile. Allies complained of lack of consultation. Republicans criticized him for making the decision prematurely. And there was widespread outcry over the disorganized and confused exile of American and Afghan friends. Although some veteran groups expressed frustration over the end of the conflict.
But the president has repeatedly said he has no regrets about the decision to withdraw from the war, which he has long believed should end years ago. In previous speeches, Mr Biden had said he could no longer send members of the military to fight a war on which he no longer believed in the country’s interests.
On Thursday, Mr Biden gave only a brief reference to his decision, saying, “For two decades, the lives of our service members and their families and veterans have been shaped by the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
He said 52,323 Americans had been killed in the two conflicts, noting that members of the military were serving in the face of threats from around the world.
But the president suggested that the absence of war meant an opportunity to focus on those who served, survived and returned. He appealed to the service members not to ignore the mental challenges of pursuing wartime service, they should ignore the injured hand or foot when they return home.
“I want to make it clear to all of our veterans, if you are struggling – you have a habit of never asking for anything – if you are struggling, reach out,” Mr Biden said.
“If you have trouble thinking about things,” he added, “it doesn’t matter if you hurt your hand.”
As he has often said in previous speeches, Mr. Biden recalled his own son’s military service. As head of the Delaware Army National Guard, Biden spent a year in Iraq before returning to the United States and later succumbing to brain cancer.
“Our grandchildren learned what it means to live abroad on the battlefield without keeping their father at home for a year, put them to bed and read that story every night,” the president said. “Thousands of Americans, thousands of people have had this experience.”
But he did spend more time paying tribute to the story of the first American fighter in World War I, who was buried 100 years ago in an unknown grave.
During Mr Biden’s remarks, he recalled the soldier’s journey from the battlefield in France to the same spot in Abraham Lincoln’s Capitol.
“He was brought from the Capitol by the President of the United States, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, members of Congress, General Pershing, the Chief of Staff, and the recipients of the Medal of Honor,” Mr Biden recalled. Patriots who took the bow of honor.
Before speaking, Mr. Biden attended the annual ceremony at the tomb, offered a wreath and played a bugler tap.
He then called on the American people to “stand up for such loyalty because we must never forget what was given to us to trust American veterans.”
