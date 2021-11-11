Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway

WASHINGTON – President Biden on Thursday paid tribute to the veterans, calling them America’s “Solid Steel Spine” and “Spirit of America” ​​as they celebrated the first veterans’ day in two decades without troops engaged in active warfare abroad.

For Mr. Biden, who ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan this summer, the moment was clearly personal as he expressed his gratitude for the thousands of service members and their families affected by the fighting in that country.

In a brief but solemn commentary at Arlington National Cemetery, Mr. Biden thanked them for their service and promised to ensure that those returning from the war would receive the “world-class benefits they have earned.” He promised to keep trying to expand services for veterans.

“As President of the United States, you have many opportunities to express your love, commitment, and appreciation for the American people,” Mr. Biden said. “And I must tell you that the greatest honor I have ever received as President is to stand before many of you.”