Biden meets with senators amid search for SCOTUS nominee

14 seconds ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – President Biden is expected to announce who he will nominate to the Supreme Court this month after vowing to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

Biden hasn’t yet selected his Supreme Court nominee. For now, the Biden administration is doing deep dives and vetting potential candidates.

Biden and the Vice President met with senators on the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as the president narrows his choices to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

“In the end the president will make a decision based on someone that he believes will be the wisest,” Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said.

According to the White House, Biden told the senators there is a wealth of candidates he’s considering who are top rate legal intellects with the strongest credentials.

Democratic senators Alex Padilla and Amy Klobuchar expressed support for the president’s commitment to nominate the first Black woman to the court.

Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) explained “the American people deserve a Supreme Court that reflects the diversity of the country that it serves.”

“Also, someone who understands the experience of everyday Americans. Because sadly a lot of these decisions that have been coming out the majority of this court do not reflect that,” Klobuchar said.

While Thursday’s meeting was with Senate judiciary Democrats, Biden has said he is seeking input for Republicans as well.

Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL) said “our goal is to get bipartisan support for the nominee. It will be great for the Senate, it will be great for the Supreme Court,” 

As of right now, Democrats can’t confirm a justice without Republican support because Senator Ben Ray Lujan suffered a stroke. It’s unclear exactly when he will be able to return to the Senate. 

