WASHINGTON – Pentagon officials on Monday released the results of a nearly year-long review of the country’s military presence abroad, but the recommendations include some changes to the US military’s position.

The report, dubbed the “Global Currency Review,” aims to find out how to better deploy U.S. troops and weapons around the world, especially given the administration’s repeated intent to focus U.S. forces on the growing power struggle with China. And away from decades of conflict in the Middle East and South Asia.

In fact, the most significant change in the unclassified part of the review appears to be the improvement in airfields in the Asia-Pacific region. The Pentagon will also improve infrastructure at bases in Guam, Defense Department officials said.

The Biden administration announced in September the establishment of a new partnership with Australia and Britain to enhance cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the agreement, which was reached after secret talks between the three countries, Australia agreed with France to buy diesel submarines in favor of building nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the United States and Britain. The United States is also planning to send more troops to Australia.