Biden Military Review Leaves Troops Where They Are, for Now
WASHINGTON – Pentagon officials on Monday released the results of a nearly year-long review of the country’s military presence abroad, but the recommendations include some changes to the US military’s position.
The report, dubbed the “Global Currency Review,” aims to find out how to better deploy U.S. troops and weapons around the world, especially given the administration’s repeated intent to focus U.S. forces on the growing power struggle with China. And away from decades of conflict in the Middle East and South Asia.
In fact, the most significant change in the unclassified part of the review appears to be the improvement in airfields in the Asia-Pacific region. The Pentagon will also improve infrastructure at bases in Guam, Defense Department officials said.
The Biden administration announced in September the establishment of a new partnership with Australia and Britain to enhance cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the agreement, which was reached after secret talks between the three countries, Australia agreed with France to buy diesel submarines in favor of building nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the United States and Britain. The United States is also planning to send more troops to Australia.
But in March, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. A review ordered by Austin III, by President Donald J. Trump sidestepped the decision on what to do about troop numbers in Africa, particularly Somalia, following his decision to withdraw last year.
The administration will continue to work to find troop numbers for East Africa, a defense official said. The decision has gained new significance as Ethiopia moves toward civil war and the Islamic militant group al-Shabab continues its attacks in Somalia.
In West Africa, meanwhile, the Biden administration has promised France that it will step up the country’s counterterrorism efforts, including sending additional drones and drones to the $ 110 million airfield built by the United States in a desert scrub near Agadez, Niger.
Defense Department policy officer Mara Carlin told a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday that the military presence in Africa would be “adequate” to monitor the threat of terrorism across the continent.
A review of what President Biden plans to do to counter Russian aggression on Ukraine’s border is also unclear, where Moscow has deployed troops for the second time this year, raising fears of a military incursion. In April, while a message was being conveyed to Moscow, Mr Austin announced that the United States would increase its military presence in Germany by about 500 personnel, and that Mr Trump’s plan for a major military cut in Europe was a sham.
Ms. Carlin called on Russian President Vladimir V. He described Putin’s “worrying behavior” and expressed “deep concern” that “some really useless movements are appearing in European theaters” in the context of the Russian military’s movement towards the Ukrainian border.
