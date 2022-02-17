Biden mocked for story about leaving dead dog on woman’s doorstep



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Joe Biden was denounced on Twitter this week for telling the story of a Republican woman keeping a dead dog on her doorstep.

“And I represented a middle-class district to a working-class district, but there was a very rich area,” Biden said. To say He mentioned the time he spent at Newcastle County Council in the 1970s at the National Association of Counties Conference on Tuesday. “I got a call one night; the woman told me – obviously not that I was politically motivated – called me and said, ‘I have a dead dog on my lawn’.”

Mark Levine: After talking to Joe Biden, Trudeau establishes ‘no-nonsense’ ‘totalitarianism’

“And I said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ I said, ‘Did you call the county?’ He said, ‘Yeah, they’re not here,’ “Biden continued. “I said, ‘Well, I’ll bring them in the morning.’ The girl said, ‘I want to get rid of it now, I’m paying you.’ So, I went to the other side. I picked it up. He said, ‘I want it from my front yard.’ I put it on his doorstep. “

Biden’s comments received laughter and applause where Biden explained that he had “gotten much better since then.”

“So, I know from personal experience how difficult your job is,” Biden added. “People have to call or – you know, or not be afraid to use that phone. I’d give my phone number; I can’t do that anymore. They won’t even let me keep the phone anymore.”

The White House declined to comment on Durham’s allegations, citing Gadget Clock to the DOJ.

Biden’s anecdote was immediately ridiculed by conservatives on Twitter.

“What is he talking about?” Asked a Twitter page run by the Republican National Committee.

“Terrible Joe has turned into it again with his disgusting behavior!” Author Dinesh D’Souza tweeted.

“Does anyone really know what he’s talking about these days?” Jenna Ellis, the attorney and former senior legal adviser and counsel to former President Trump, tweeted.

Get the Gadget Clock app here

“Joe Biden can’t remember half the thing most of the time, but he can be sure that hell remembers the time he left a random dead dog on the porch of someone who disliked his politics,” radio host Dana Loyes tweeted.

Comedian Terrence K. Williams tweeted, “Biden said he left a dead dog on a woman’s doorstep when he was a member of the county council.” “Where’s Peta? Peta. If President Trump said that, it would be all news! Joe Biden must go! Am he right or am I right?”

Dwayne Patterson, producer of the Hugh Hewitt show, claimed on Twitter that Biden’s story did not match previous accounts of what actually happened.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.