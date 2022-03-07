Biden must address U.S. hostages in Russia amid Ukraine war, national security expert says



First in Fox: President Biden must use his leverage to free US “hostages” in Russia in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a national security expert told Gadget Clock, a rival for Congress.

“President Biden has not yet spoken of the hostages being held by Russia. After the defeat in Afghanistan, leaving thousands behind, he owes his unwavering commitment to protecting them and the American people,” said Jason Kilmeyer, a national security expert and a Republican candidate in Congress. In the 17th Congressional District of Pennsylvania, Gadget Clock Digital reported.

“The American people were frustrated by President Biden’s contempt for the thousands of Americans left behind in Afghanistan, because there was too much of an American,” said Kilmeyer, who spent four years in Deloitte, often advising a federal agency. On supply-chain risk management, it was first added to a press release sent to Gadget Clock Digital.

“Right now, two Americans have been unjustly detained in Russia. As the United States continues to engage Russia diplomatically and economically in the hope of a peaceful solution to this unjust attack, we must make it clear that Russia will release these two prisoners or continue to suffer.”

The candidate’s press release points to Paul Huilan, a former Marine, and Trevor Reid, who were detained in Russia in 2020 on allegations that U.S. officials considered them illegal. Biden mentioned their case in a July 2021 call to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian authorities arrested WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittany Greener in February. Greener faces up to 10 years in prison after customs officials found “vapes” containing hashish oil in his luggage, the report said.

Kilmeyer praised former President Donald Trump for releasing notable hostages from Turkey, including Pastor Andrew Brunson.

“Unlike President Trump, President Biden is failing to prioritize American hostages and the number of mistakenly detained Americans is higher around the world,” Kilmeyer added.

He called on Biden to fight against Russia in the energy sector.

“In the meantime, President Biden must establish leverage on Russia by lifting its confusing restrictions on oil and gas production and finally approving the oil and gas produced in Russia,” Kilmeyer said. “If President Biden doesn’t want to stop the yoke of leftist climate activists, I can’t see why Russia will take him seriously.”

The European Union (EU) is reportedly considering imposing an energy embargo on Russia following Friday’s attack on its Zaporizhiya nuclear plant.

Although White House Press Secretary Jane Pasky said energy sanctions remained on the table, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Thursday that “there is no strategic interest in reducing global energy supplies.”