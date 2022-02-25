Biden names DHS as lead agency for Russia-Ukraine impacts on US – despite GOP call for Mayorkas to resign



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden has nominated the Department of Homeland Security as the main federal agency to coordinate domestic preparations and response efforts related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the department announced on Thursday.

Despite a call for the resignation of 14 Republican Attorney General Alejandro Mayorcas this week, the title came for the DHS, a biden employer who heads a 240,000-employee organization with an estimated annual budget of more than $ 52 billion.

According to a plan released Thursday, DHS – through its Unified Coordination Group (UCG) – will develop a plan across the federal government to respond to potential threats to the country, develop and pursue strategic objectives and priorities, and coordinate with officials in various fields. . Federal, state, local, tribal and regional agencies will support the objectives and priorities, Homeland Security said in a press release.

Republican Attorneys Urge DHS Chief Mayor to Resign from Border Disaster

The release, along with instructions on the “Shields Up” webpage of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s website, called on all organizations to improve their physical and cyber resilience.

Terrorist advice

Earlier this month, DHS issued a stern warning about potential terrorism in the United States, fueled by growing Russia-Ukraine tensions and a number of recent domestic crimes, such as the Synagogue hostage incident in Coleville, Texas in January, The Hill reported.

“We see a greater degree of precision because it relates to the call for violence or targeted acts of violence against certain elements of our society that include faith-based institutions, institutions of higher learning” and government agencies, as well as more precision. A DHS official told the outlet that such tactics were called for.

Russia’s name was not specifically mentioned in the DHS advisory, but the country was considered “one of the foreign adversaries who is engaged in a sustainable level of information impact activity targeting the United States,” a senior DHS official told CNN.

The same DHS adviser, however, objected to U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten, who claimed that the DHS was trying to police “the speeches, thoughts and opinions of American citizens” by encouraging the public to report “potential threats.” He argued that the Biden administration viewed dissenting political views as such a threat.

The agencies directly supervised by the DHS include the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Coast Guard website.

‘Border is a disaster’

Earlier this week, 14 Republican attorney generals called for Mayercas’ resignation, citing their frustration with the ongoing illegal immigration crisis on the US-Mexico border.

“It simply came to our notice then [DHS] “To protect the nation from the many threats we face,” he said in a letter to Attorney General Mayorcas, led by Florida AG Ashley, on Tuesday. You are publicly proud of your refusal to enforce the legislation enacted by Congress, our southwestern border is a disaster and our nation is on the brink of a national security crisis. “

The letter – which also points to a spike in the amount of fentanyl from Mexico – was also signed by the attorney general of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas. Utah and West Virginia.

Gadget Clock’ Adam Shaw, Brooke Singman and Audrey Conklin contributed to the story.