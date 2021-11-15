Biden Names Mitch Landrieu to Oversee Infrastructure Spending

WASHINGTON – President Biden on Sunday night appointed former New Orleans mayor and former Louisiana lieutenant governor Mitch Landrew to oversee $ 1 trillion in infrastructure spending through bilateral legislation that the president will sign into law Monday.

As Mr. Biden’s senior adviser with the degree of infrastructure coordinator, Mr. Landreau will oversee funding for upgrading roads, bridges, pipes and broadband Internet as the federal government distributes money to states over the next few years, the White House said in a statement.

“In this role, Landry will oversee the most important and comprehensive investment in American infrastructure for generations – the work verified by independent experts will create millions of high-paying, union jobs and increase our economic competitiveness in the world, strengthen our supply chain and work.” The statement said.

Mr. Biden’s role as vice president in the first year of the Obama administration is similar: he oversaw spending from the 2009 Recovery Act, which included $ 787 billion to boost the economy after last year’s collapse.