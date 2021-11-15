Biden Names Mitch Landrieu to Oversee Infrastructure Spending
WASHINGTON – President Biden on Sunday night appointed former New Orleans mayor and former Louisiana lieutenant governor Mitch Landrew to oversee $ 1 trillion in infrastructure spending through bilateral legislation that the president will sign into law Monday.
As Mr. Biden’s senior adviser with the degree of infrastructure coordinator, Mr. Landreau will oversee funding for upgrading roads, bridges, pipes and broadband Internet as the federal government distributes money to states over the next few years, the White House said in a statement.
“In this role, Landry will oversee the most important and comprehensive investment in American infrastructure for generations – the work verified by independent experts will create millions of high-paying, union jobs and increase our economic competitiveness in the world, strengthen our supply chain and work.” The statement said.
Mr. Biden’s role as vice president in the first year of the Obama administration is similar: he oversaw spending from the 2009 Recovery Act, which included $ 787 billion to boost the economy after last year’s collapse.
Mr Biden told reporters last week that he believed it was important for someone to make sure taxpayers’ money was not wasted.
He said, “Every day I make it a point to focus on how the money is spent, what projects are being built, what projects are not being built and how they are going,” he said. To ensure that the money in the plan and build back better plan – which, God willing, we can still accomplish – for the purpose for which it can be used.
In a statement released by the White House on Sunday, Mr. Landryu promised to work with elected officials and private companies so that the money allocated by Congress would be better spent.
“Our work requires strong partnerships with government and state and local leaders, businesses and workers, to create well-paying jobs and rebuild America for the middle class,” he said. “We will also ensure that this large investment achieves the President’s goal of combating climate change and increasing equity.”
Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican of Louisiana, said in a statement that Mr. Landrew was the right choice, for its full title, referring to the law in the context of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Cassidy said, “Mitch Landrio is aware of the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina on the Gulf Coast, and in turn, this devastation demonstrates the importance of the IIJA’s investment in restoring the devastated coastline for Louisiana and the United States.”
