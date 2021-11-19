Biden Nominates Two New U.S.P.S. Board Members

WASHINGTON – President Biden on Friday appointed two new members to the U.S. Postal Service’s board of governors, which could jeopardize Lewis Djoy’s position as postmaster general.

Mr Biden called on Daniel M., a former administrator of the General Services Administration, during the Obama administration. Tangerini and Derek Kahn, a Republican business executive and former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Trump administration. Board

The chairman selected two members of the selection committee, Mr. Tangherlini and Mr. Kan, whose terms expire next month, and who are close associates of Mr. Djoy. They are two members – Ron Bloom, chairman of the board and Democrat, and John M. Burger, Republican – President Donald J. The appointment was made by Trump.

Mr DeJoy, a Trump campaign megadoner and former business executive, has been embroiled in controversy over cost-cutting measures to reduce mail delivery during the 2020 election, when many voters used absentee ballots during the coronavirus epidemic. The Postmaster General can only be removed by the Board of Governors.