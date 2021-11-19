Biden Nominates Two New U.S.P.S. Board Members
WASHINGTON – President Biden on Friday appointed two new members to the U.S. Postal Service’s board of governors, which could jeopardize Lewis Djoy’s position as postmaster general.
Mr Biden called on Daniel M., a former administrator of the General Services Administration, during the Obama administration. Tangerini and Derek Kahn, a Republican business executive and former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Trump administration. Board
The chairman selected two members of the selection committee, Mr. Tangherlini and Mr. Kan, whose terms expire next month, and who are close associates of Mr. Djoy. They are two members – Ron Bloom, chairman of the board and Democrat, and John M. Burger, Republican – President Donald J. The appointment was made by Trump.
Mr DeJoy, a Trump campaign megadoner and former business executive, has been embroiled in controversy over cost-cutting measures to reduce mail delivery during the 2020 election, when many voters used absentee ballots during the coronavirus epidemic. The Postmaster General can only be removed by the Board of Governors.
The board is currently made up of four Democrats, four Republicans and one Independent. No more than five governors can be from the same party.
The announcement came as a surprise to postal industry officials, who expected Mr Biden to reappoint Mr Bloom, a former Obama administration official and managing partner of the real estate investment firm Brookfield Asset Management. Last week, Mr. Following the objections of two board members nominated by Biden, the Board dismissed Mr. Bloom re-elected as president; Members had asked the board to postpone the polls.
Mr Bloom has backed Mr DeJoy, backing his 10-year plan, which would raise some costs and reduce services to offset the estimated loss of billions. Testifying before a House committee in February, Mr Bloom backed the plan, saying it would revive the agency.
“The postal service is focused on ensuring that it is able to fulfill its critical public service mission and fulfill our universal service obligations in a reliable and affordable manner,” he said. Said Bloom.
In a statement Friday, the Postal Service thanked Mr. Bloom and Mr. Burger for their “steady leadership and dedicated service to the Postal Service” and congratulated the new nominees.
“We congratulate him on moving forward with the United States Senate ratification process,” said David Partenheimer, a postal service spokesman.
Democrats and liberal groups in Congress have been trying to replace him since Mr Djoy took office in June 2020, and have urged Mr Biden to put more Democrats on the board who could remove him. In February, Mr. Biden nominated two Democrats and an independent to the Senate, which was confirmed by the Senate: Anton Hazer, former general counsel for the American Postal Workers Union; Ron Strowman, former Deputy Postmaster General; And Amber MacRenald, chief executive of the National Vote at Home Institute.
In recent weeks, some Democratic senators, including Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, have called on the president to replace Mr. Bloom, who has backed Mr. DeJoy.
“I oppose Ron Bloom’s nomination for the new term because I want the new Postal Board of Governors to show DJOI the door and bring in a new postmaster general,” Ms. Baldwin said in a statement this month.
Mr. Tangherlini, managing director of Emerson Collective, founded by billionaire Lauren Powell Jobs, has held various positions in the federal government as chief financial officer of the Treasury Department. He served for many years as city administrator and deputy mayor for the District of Columbia city government.
Mr. Kahn, executive of Deliver, an e-commerce start-up, served as Under Secretary in the Department of Transportation in the Trump administration before becoming deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. He had previously served as a policy adviser to Republican leader Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.
