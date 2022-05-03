Biden ‘not prepared’ to leave right to privacy determination to ‘whims’ of ‘local areas’



On Tuesday, President Biden announced that he was “unprepared” to give up the issue of public “stimulus” privacy in the “local area”, warning that a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Rowe v. Wade would jeopardize a “radical decision” “full range of rights.”

If Roke is revoked, decisions about the legal status of abortion will be left to individual states.

The draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and received and made public by Politico through an unprecedented and stunning leak from the High Court.

The draft opinion would repeal Roe’s premise, arguing that abortion should be legal in all states because of the right to privacy enshrined in the constitution. Many conservative lawyers say such a general right does not exist.

Biden on Supreme Court leaks: Rock should not be overturned, ‘woman’s right to choose is fundamental’

“Look, the idea, it worries me, is that we will decide 50 years later that a woman has no right to choose number one,” Biden said Tuesday. “However, there is an equally profound argument, and every other decision in this notion of privacy has been questioned.”

He added: “If it is retained, the full range of rights is questionable, and it will be a fundamental change.”

Biden warned that if the Supreme Court were to overturn Rowe v. Wade, as indicated in the leaked opinion in Politico, the right to marriage, the right to contraception and much more would be in question.

“This is a matter for the court. Many members of the court did not recognize that the constitution has the right to privacy,” Biden said.

“It simply came to our notice then. “All decisions in personal life, who you marry, whether you can have an abortion, how you raise your child … it’s a fundamental change.”

The president went on to say that “one reason” is why he voted against “several members of the court” because “they have refused to acknowledge that there is a 9th Amendment.”

The Ninth Amendment states that “the Constitution shall not be construed to deny or humiliate others, certain rights held by the people.”

According to the Annenberg Classroom, the Ninth Amendment is a “constitutional safety net that aims to make clear that individuals have other fundamental rights, in addition to being listed in the First to Eighth Amendments.”

“They refuse to acknowledge that there is a right to privacy,” the president said Tuesday. “I mean, there are a lot of fundamental rights that are affected by this.”

The president added: “And I am now ready to give up on the will of the people in the local area at this moment and – and -.”

Biden said in a statement earlier in the day that his administration had argued Roe v. Wade’s defense before the court, saying it was based on a long line of precedents recognizing the “Fourteenth Amendment concept of personal liberty … a strongly personal decision against government intervention.”

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Rowe The law of the land has been in place for almost fifty years, and the fundamental justice and permanence of our law demands that it not be repealed, “Biden said.

Biden was later asked by reporters about Philibuster’s removal, but said he was “not ready to make that decision now,” but said a possible Supreme Court ruling on Rowe “passed.”

Trump: Supreme Court sets leaked ‘dangerous precedent’, says issue won’t have ‘unprecedented impact’ in medium term

Philibuster is a threshold of 60 votes in the Senate that is required before voting a part of the law up or down. If Democrats want to set a new filibuster precedent, they can do so with 51 votes – breaking 50 senators and vice president Harris Tie from the Democratic Caucus.

Asked if the decision would have an impact in the medium term, Biden said: “I haven’t thought about it yet.”

Biden, however, added in his statement on Tuesday that if the Supreme Court “reverses Row, It will be up to our country’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to vote. ”

“And it will be up to the electorate to elect pro-choice officials this November,” Biden said in a statement. “At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to pass legislation that codifies. Row, I will work to pass and sign the law. ”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acknowledged in a statement that “a copy of the draft opinion of a pending case” was released on Monday night.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Marshall orders probe into leaks, calling them ‘serious breach of trust’

The High Court said in a statement that “judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work.” “Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent a member’s final position on the court’s decision or the case.”

Chief Justice John Roberts also issued a statement on Tuesday saying the court would “not be affected in any way” by the leak.

“This betrayal of court trust was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, and will not succeed,” Roberts said. The work of the court will not be harmed in any way.

“We are blessed to have a workforce in court – permanent employees and law clerks alike – deeply loyal to the organization and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting and upholding the confidentiality of the judicial process – the court believes,” Roberts said.

“It was a singular and serious violation of the belief that the court and the community of government employees who work here are contemptuous,” he continued.

Roberts said he had “instructed the court-martial to begin an investigation into the source of the leak.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the President said Texas Its laws and others “limit women’s reproductive rights.”

“I have instructed my Gender Policy Council and the White House Counsel’s Office to prepare alternatives for the administration’s response to the continuing attacks on abortion and reproductive rights, subject to the various possible outcomes of the case pending before the Supreme Court,” Biden said.

He added: “We will be ready for any verdict.”

Biden, in September, instructed the Gender Policy Council and the White House Counsel’s Office to launch a “full-fledged government effort” to respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling, which would allow Texas to enforce “extreme” laws that prohibit further abortions. .

The president has instructed councils, particularly the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice, to see what steps the federal government can take to ensure that “Texas women are safe and have access to legal abortion.”