Biden, Obama and Other Leaders React to Bob Dole’s Death
Leaders from the political spectrum paid tribute to Bob Dole, a former Senate majority leader and Republican presidential candidate who died Sunday, who hailed him as a war hero and politician who dedicated his life to public service.
“Bob Dole was a man the Americans admire.” President Biden Said on Twitter. “He had a vague sense of integrity and respect.”
The President quoted Mr. Dole as “a legacy of decency, honor, good humor and patriotism”.
Vice President Kamala Harris Mr. Dole was called a “war hero and a patriot.”
Kentucky Republican and minority leader Senator Mitch McConnell said in a statement that Mr. Dole’s “lifelong service was rooted in a simple mission: to find his neighbors.”
Republican leader, he said.
“The roots of his Dust Bowl have created a special commitment to vulnerable Americans, and of course, Bob’s work has had a particularly lasting impact on food security, veteran issues and the rights of disabled Americans,” Mr. McConnell said.
Mike Pence“I lived a fantastic service life for the United States,” said Mr. Dole, a former Republican vice president in the Trump administration.
Former President Barack Obama Mr Dole’s political leadership and behavior on Twitter “came back to a day when members of the Greatest Generation followed a certain rule and kept the country higher than the party.”
Said former President George W. Bush In a statement, Mr Dole said: “This good man is a great representation of American values.”
“I will always remember Bob’s salute to my late father at the Capitol,” Bush said, adding that his father, former President George HW Bush, who died in 2018, “and now we salute Bush Bob and thank him for his life. Of principled service. “
Former President Bill Clinton, Mr. Dole’s opponent in the 1996 presidential race, Said on Twitter Mr. Dole dedicated his life to serving the American people, “from his heroism in World War II to the 35 years he spent in Congress.”
“After all, they gave in to the war,” Clinton said. But he did it. His example should inspire today and future generations.
Al Franken, Democratic former U.S. senator and comedian, Told about Mr. Dole: “He was a war hero, one of the great senators, a handsome man and … well, I’m the funniest former US senator after all. I’ll remember this funny man.”
