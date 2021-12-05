Biden, Obama and Other Leaders React to Bob Dole’s Death

Leaders from the political spectrum paid tribute to Bob Dole, a former Senate majority leader and Republican presidential candidate who died Sunday, who hailed him as a war hero and politician who dedicated his life to public service.

“Bob Dole was a man the Americans admire.” President Biden Said on Twitter. “He had a vague sense of integrity and respect.”

The President quoted Mr. Dole as “a legacy of decency, honor, good humor and patriotism”.

Vice President Kamala Harris Mr. Dole was called a “war hero and a patriot.”

Kentucky Republican and minority leader Senator Mitch McConnell said in a statement that Mr. Dole’s “lifelong service was rooted in a simple mission: to find his neighbors.”