Biden official resigns | Gadget Clock



Good morning and welcome to Gadget Clock First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

LANDER RESIGNS – Dr. Eric Lander, a former member of Biden’s Cabinet who served as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), resigned Monday evening after an internal White House investigation found credible evidence he had spoken harshly and disrespectfully to colleagues in front of other colleagues. Continue reading

RECOGNITION ISSUES – Children have a more difficult time recognizing faces that are masked than adults, which could harm their ability to “navigate through social interactions with their peers and teachers,” according to a newly released study. Continue reading

MISSING WOMAN – A 28-year-old California woman who has been missing for more than a week allegedly told her stepdad she was headed to the gym – and hasn’t been seen since, according to family members, who are pleading for the public’s help finding her. as some fear she may have harmed herself. Continue reading

STUDENT WALKOUT – High school students near Chicago walked out of class Monday after being told to wear masks to attend class. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order against Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue reading

GROCERY STORE SHOOTING – One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington, Monday morning, police said. Continue reading

POLITICS

NORD STREAM 2 WARNING – The United States and Germany announced their “united approach” to deterring further Russian aggression against Ukraine, with President Biden warning that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would not be operational if Russia follows through with an invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading

‘BIDEN WEAK’ – Haley Russian President Vladimir Putin and other autocrats know Joe Biden is “the weakest president in history” and therefore understand that if they want to take drastic actions like invading Ukraine, “this is the time to do it.” Continue reading

STACEY ABRAMS BASHED – A CNN panel blasted Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor in Georgia, over a photo taken of her unmasked with masked schoolchildren on Monday’s “Inside Politics.” Continue reading

REPORT CARD – Californians graded President Biden and top statewide political officials and the results may surprise you. Continue reading

SCHOOL MASK MANDATE – President Biden is at odds with governors from both parties over school mask mandates. Biden has been going after several states for not imposing mask mandates in schools, attacking governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida for banning mandates. Continue reading

Click here for more cartoons

OPINION

JONATHAN TURLEY – GoFundMe’s suspension of millions to support protesting truckers in Canada shocked many, particularly when the company initially announced its intention to distribute the money to other charities. Continue reading

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – The United States is better off without Ukraine joining NATO. But when I sent a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken last week explaining why, the usual Washington suspects – the people who delivered two failed wars, botched the evacuation in Afghanistan, and enabled the rise of China – had their usual meltdown. Continue reading

REP. VERN BUCHANAN – Now in its second year, the Biden administration, along with congressional Democrats, is still prescribing the wrong medicine for healing the economy during COVID. Despite the narrowest majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats insist on governing through one-party rule. That’s political malpractice. Continue reading

AMB. NIKKI HALEY – Every American should be worried about the COVID Generation. Over the past two years, our country’s children have lost a huge part of their education – and they’re now at risk of losing their futures. Continue reading

NEWT GINGRICH – The national debt has passed 30 trillion. It is clearly time to start talking about balancing the federal budget. Continue reading

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 79 – It has been mentioned in earlier Rooftop Revelations that a child born today into the South Side of Chicago did not choose to be born into such a violent and impoverished world. But that was the fate of the child. Continue reading

Follow along as Gadget Clock checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new one Rooftop Revelation

FOX BUSINESS

GOFUNDME FOR TRUCKERS – The fundraising page for the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” protesting vaccine mandates raised more than $ 2 million in one day. Continue reading

PENDING LITIGATION – Swedish price comparison firm PriceRunner said on Monday it was suing Alphabet-owned Google for about 2.1 billion euros ($ 2.4 billion), the latest firm to take legal action alleging the search giant manipulated search results. Continue reading

AIRLINE DEAL – Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $ 3 billion deal to create the nation’s fifth-largest carrier. Continue reading

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE

RELATIONSHIP CONFIRMED – Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed his relationship with Kim Kardashian by calling her his “girlfriend” for the first time. Continue reading

RELECTING ON STARDOM – Jennifer Lopez is taking the opportunity to look back at her career and how she got to where she is today as she awaits the debut of her film, “Marry Me.” Continue reading

‘RUST’ LAWSUIT – “Rust” key medic Cheryln Schaefer has filed a lawsuit against the movie’s producers as well as several crew members, claiming she can no longer work following her experience on the movie set. Continue reading

GIMME A VACCINE – Cheerleaders from Sachem North and Sachem East high schools are joining cheerleaders in New York protesting a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the 2022 New York State Cheerleading Championships. Continue reading

GATOR ALERT – Robert Irwin – the son of the late crocodile hunter, Steve Irwin – saw his skills put to the test after he was chased by a croc while filming. Continue reading

VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Chicago-area school district said it would still be enforcing mask mandates even after a district judge issued a temporary restraining order. Watch now

PIC OF THE DAY

Children have a more difficult time recognizing faces that are masked than adults, which could harm their ability to “navigate through social interactions with their peers and teachers,” according to a newly released study. Click here for the story behind the image

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading

THE LAST WORD“Ottawa [Mayor Jim Watson] decided he was going to crush them [truckers]. You’re seeing this kind of real division everywhere. It’s the Nancy Pelosi effect, she runs a dictatorship. “

– NEWT GINGRICH

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Gadget Clock First

Gadget Clock Opinion

Gadget Clock Lifestyle

Gadget Clock Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Gadget Clock

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Gadget Clock Go

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.