Biden official says court plays ‘important role’ days after Fauci questions their involvement



The White House has opposed Dr. Anthony Fawcett’s decision to wear a mask, saying the judiciary plays a “significant role” and has only made one “wrong decision.”

“Of course, the judiciary has an important role to play,” White House co-ordinator Ashish Jha told the State of the Union on Sunday. “What you have heard from the administration, outside the judiciary, is the assessment that this is a wrong decision and the DOJ is now appealing this decision.”

A U.S. district court judge in Florida this week overturned a travel mask order for public transportation, prompting the Transportation Safety Administration to announce that it would no longer apply the mask requirement.

Fawcett said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the court’s decision on Thursday and stressed that such decisions should come to the CDC authorities.

“We’re concerned that the courts are involved in things that are unequivocally public health decisions,” he said. “It’s a CDC issue. It shouldn’t be a court issue.”

He told Gadget Clock’ Neil Kavuto that it was a “bad precedent when people make decisions about public health issues, whether they are judges or what you have, who have no public health experience or expertise.”

Jha reiterated that he believes such decisions “should follow science”, but acknowledged the role the judiciary plays. Both the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the White House immediately returned to the DOJ to appeal the decision, indicating that the court would play a role in shaping public health policy.

Jha pointed out that the role of the judiciary depends on the fact that it is a co-equal branch of government.

The decision to cancel the mask mandate comes at a time when the country has recorded a 50% increase in cases over the past two weeks.

But Jha noted that due to the high level of vaccination and the availability of therapeutic treatment, numbers like this mean something different this year than a year ago.

“We’re in a much better place and we’ve been through this epidemic most of the time, haven’t we?” He said. “More than 200 million Americans have been vaccinated. The number of hospital admissions since March 2020 is their lowest in the entire pandemic.”

“Let’s see where the next few months go,” he said, adding that the administration would look at the numbers “carefully”. “I’m worried … but at the moment, I’m confident we’re going to get through without a hitch.”