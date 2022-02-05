Biden officials say those questioning US approach to Ukraine are spouting Russian disinformation



President Biden’s administration has taken a hard line against reports of scrutiny of Ukrainian and Russian relations, repeatedly dismissing critical lines of questions as “Russian-speaking points” and “misinformation.”

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie and State Department spokeswoman Ned Price have ruled out official sources and alternatives to the Ukraine conflict. The White House has repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion of the country is imminent, citing troops stationed on the Russian-Ukrainian border and allegations of plans to launch a false flag campaign to justify an annexation.

Evidence behind the price was pressed by a journalist on Thursday U.S. officials believe That Russia wanted to release a comprehensive promotional video Ukraine To justify starting a war.

The The Pentagon It makes sense that Russia There were plans to launch a “fake attack” in support of the war with Ukraine. Associated Press reporter Matt Lee, who covers the State Department, pressured Price to provide evidence to back up the allegations, saying it could be “Alex Jones territory.”

“If you want to be comforted by the information that the Russian government is releasing, this is for you,” Price replied.

On Wednesday, Saki slammed Republican Sen. Josh Howley in Missouri, suggesting lawmakers were taking “Russian confusion” and “parrot” talk. Saki came after the senator was called Biden Suspending his support for the administration Ukraine Focus instead of blocking NATO membership Chinese Ambition in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Well, if you’re just swallowing Russian misinformation and parroting Russian-speaking points, you’re not aligned with the long-standing bipartisan American values ​​that stand for the sovereignty of a country like Ukraine,” Saki told reporters. Asked his opinion about the senator’s statement.

“But others have the right to choose their own alliance and to stand very clearly against any country’s effort or potential or attempts to occupy and occupy another country’s territory,” Saki added. “This applies to Sen. Howley, but it also applies to others who are parroting the talking points of Russian propaganda leaders.”

Asked by a reporter on Thursday if the United States plans to release evidence of the military’s role in killing civilians in Syria during anti-terrorist airstrikes, Saki suggested that the reporter was using information provided by the terrorist group ISIS.

“When they go and get the ISIS leader out, are they skeptical of the US military’s assessment that they are not providing accurate information and that ISIS is providing accurate information?” Saki asked.

Saki took a soft line with reporters at Friday’s press conference, tampering with his earlier remarks and assuring them that the Biden administration would welcome a “verification of good faith.”

“Let me just start by saying that we welcome tough questions and good faith verification,” Saki said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t be out of here. I wouldn’t be out or engaged to all of you about 180 times.”