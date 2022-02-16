Biden orders release of Trump White House visitor logs to Congress



Despite former President Donald Trump’s claim to executive privileges, President Biden has instructed the National Archives to return Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

In a letter to the National Archives, an adviser to President Dana Remus said Biden is instructing the agency to provide the logs to the committee, which shows White House visitor information for dates, including the day of the riot.

“President Biden has considered the former president’s demands and I have been appointed in consultation with the Legal Counsel’s Office of the Judiciary,” Remus wrote. “The president has determined that the claim for executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as part of this record and part of the record.”

The letter noted that the Biden administration – like the Obama administration in the past – “voluntarily discloses” such records every month, and that the current disclosure policy would cover most of the records that Trump is trying to circumvent.

“The principle under which the practice demonstrates that the protection of the long-term institutional interests of the executive branch does not generally require the confidentiality of such records,” Remus wrote, adding that “[a]Accordingly, President Biden does not support the former president’s claim to privileges. “

Biden is now ordering the National Archives to release the logs 15 days after they notified Trump, unless a court order bans it.

Logs will not be made public automatically. When they are handed over to the committee, they will be confidentially designated as “National-Security Sensitive” or “Otherwise-Extremely Sensitive” and the Committee will not be able to share them without prior consultation. Personal information such as date of birth and social security number will be corrected.

