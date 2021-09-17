Biden outlines a plan for cleaner jet fuel. But how clean would it be?

When asked for comment, both the EPA and the Department of Energy sent questions to the White House, which did not respond.

The concerns underscore the difficulty of cleaning up an industry that has come under increasing pressure to tackle its emissions. Aviation currently makes up about 3 to 4 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions — it’s by far the most energy-intensive way to travel — and while aircraft have become more efficient, increased demand for flights has held back those progress. left it.

Lauren Riley, managing director of global environmental affairs and sustainability at United Airlines, said the airline was looking for a more promising source of sustainable fuel: forest waste, such as fallen branches, or leaves and stalks left over from growing crops. On Thursday, the airline announced a joint multi-million-dollar investment in a company with industrial giant Honeywell that is developing a way to produce aviation fuel largely from forest and crop waste.

“This is a really exciting time for aviation,” Ms Riley said in an interview. She said that although she thought the target set by the Biden administration was ambitious, “we have an absolute chance of realizing or even exceeding those goals”. However, a full account of the environmental impacts of using forest or crop waste is yet to come.

Experts say such concerns highlight how the EPA needs to monitor the development of sustainable fuels to ensure airlines use low-emission fuels. The companies are working on another promising group of fuels, called electrofuels, which are produced by combining renewable electricity and hydrogen generated from captured carbon.

Experts say the government needs to set a mandate, not a voluntary target, to ensure that airlines switch to low-emission biofuels, which are likely to be more expensive than jet fuel at present. The European Union is currently moving forward with a permanent fuel mandate for aircraft, coupled with strict restrictions on the types of biofuels used by the industry.

But the increase in air travel is also unlikely to be offset by improvements in fuel efficiency. Environmental groups have called on governments to ask airlines to disclose emissions estimates for individual flights, so that consumers can make more informed choices about which airlines to fly or which flights to take. Others have called for an end to frequent flight programs, which they say encourage flying.

Finlay Asher, a former aircraft engine designer at Rolls-Royce who now campaigns for more aggressive climate action by the aviation industry, said airlines have pledged to reduce their emissions through new technology such as more sustainable fuels. Years were spent, “That hasn’t happened. We need to try something else,” he said. “Actually, we need to fly less.”