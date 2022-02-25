Biden picks Jackson for Supreme Court despite Clyburn’s counsel to choose Childs



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The choice of President Biden by Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will probably please his progressive supporters and he may even get some GOP support with his loaded resume.

But the pick could disappoint the man who saved Biden’s political career – even if only a little.

House Minority Whip James Cliburn, DSC, named Biden the first black woman in the Supreme Court. Michelle enthusiastically supported the selection of the children. Biden nominated the children to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals in December, before Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month.

Biden to nominate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Despite not being selected, Cliburn said Jackson is an “outstanding judge” who has “full support”.

“Although not a finalist, Judge Child’s inclusion among the three interviewed continues to be a record of his extraordinary contribution to making this country one of the most accessible and affordable for all,” said Cliburn.

Many thought that Biden would select children in part because of Cliveburn’s role in his presidential campaign.

Before Biden suffered embarrassing losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Cliburn’s approval helped him to the main South Carolina primary due to the landslide. Biden used that momentum for a big win on Super Tuesday that encouraged his final White House victory.

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated by Biden Supreme Court?

Instead of the kids, however, Biden chose Jackson, who is currently sitting on the DC circuit.

“I am proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanzi Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. He is currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. He will be one of the brightest legal minds in our country and an exceptional judge,” Biden tweeted.

The congressman said earlier that he had nothing against Jackson and that “from what I have heard he is an outstanding person.” Cliburn also told The Washington Post that if Biden chooses someone other than the children, “I may be disappointed for life, but I’m not going to give an ultimatum.”

“I always said it would be a plus, but not necessarily,” Cliburn told the Post.

Top Senate Democrats are expected to move quickly toward a confirmation hearing for children. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, D-Isle, said in a statement on Friday that “we must immediately proceed with the prudent, fair and professional approach to his nomination that he and the United States have a right to.”

“Led by Chairman Durbin, Judge Jackson will have an urgent hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee next week. Once the Judiciary Committee has finished their work, I will ask the Senate to go immediately to confirm him to the Supreme Court,” said the Senate majority leader. Chuck Schumer, DNY, added.

In a letter announcing Biden’s intention to retire, he said he planned to resign at the end of the current term, assuming his successor had been elected and confirmed during that time. This gives the Senate until the end of June to complete Jackson’s confirmation – a lot of time compared to the standards of recent confirmation efforts.

Kelly Fares of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.