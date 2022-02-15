Biden pledges he won’t ‘send American servicemen to fight in Ukraine’



President Biden He said he would not commit American troops to a possible war Ukraine Tensions are running high on the Eastern European country’s border with Russia.

“Although I will not send American troops to fight in Ukraine, we have provided them with Ukrainian military equipment for self-defense,” Biden said in a speech on Tuesday on the situation between Ukraine and Russia. “We provided training and advice and intelligence for the same purpose.”

Biden’s comments come as a hope for a diplomatic solution to tensions in the region, although Biden said reports of Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine’s border have not yet been verified by the United States.

“President Putin and I have agreed that our parties should be involved in a diplomatic solution,” Biden said. “We must give diplomacy every opportunity to succeed, and I believe we have real ways to address our own security concerns.”

But as the president strengthens troops in defense of NATO allies, the United States has sent 500 troops to Poland from the 101st Airborne Division, which will already join other American forces in the region.

“Make no mistake, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power,” Biden said in a speech. “An attack on a NATO country is an attack on all of us.”

In response to the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, about 3,000 troops were assigned to Europe last week, adding thousands of service members already stationed permanently on the continent.

Biden has warned of serious economic consequences for Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine, although he has stopped talking about US military involvement in the conflict.

“The United States and our allies and partners will respond decisively. The West is united and galvanized,” Biden said Tuesday. “If Russia goes ahead we will rally the world against its aggression. The United States and our allies and partners around the world are ready to impose strong sanctions on export controls. We will put intense pressure on their largest and most important financial institution and key industry.” “