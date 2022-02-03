Biden praises McConnell as ‘man of honor’ ahead of Supreme Court confirmation



President Biden’s remarks were kind to Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R.K.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning, Biden praised the Republican leader’s character.

“Mitch, I don’t want to hurt your reputation, but we’re really friends,” Biden said with a laugh. The president noted that this was nothing new, and “not an epiphany” that he had.

“You have always done exactly what you said. You are a man of your word, and you are a man of honor,” Biden continued. “Thank you for my friend.”

Biden’s friendly remarks were part of a speech in which the president recalled how it was common for lawmakers in Washington to have very different views. Whatever the biden’s upcoming Supreme Court nominee, it was distributed to both men as they prepare for what could be a controversial confirmation process.

The two men talked to each other on Tuesday about the nomination, which will be for a Supreme Court seat that will become vacant after the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, which is expected to take effect in June or July after the current court term expires.

So far, Biden has said of those she chooses to be a black woman and “someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity.”

According to a McConnell spokesman, the minority leader told the president that he believed there should be a fundamental and textual approach to interpreting the constitution of any election, which is characteristic of more conservative jurists. McConnell also emphasized the importance of having a possible justice that values ​​judicial independence.

Republicans have said they will focus on the nominee’s judicial philosophy and not attack his character or personal life.

“It will not be a replay of Kavanagh,” said Sen. John Kornin, R-Texas, according to The Hill. It was a reference to Justice Brett Kavanagh’s controversial confirmation process, which was marked by allegations of sexual misconduct in his youth.

