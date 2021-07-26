Biden Predicts F.D.A. Will Give Final Vaccine Approval by the Fall

“We’re going to provide good opportunities and good jobs for people who are actually going to put that money back into all the things we’re talking about,” Biden said. “Lower prices, not raise prices. “

Updated July 26, 2021, 5:19 p.m. ET

The president did not give a direct response to the owner of a restaurant chain who said he was struggling to hire workers as the economy recovered.

Mr Biden said it was good that workers had the opportunity to seek new and better jobs, and that companies had to compete to hire them. He said he had seen “no evidence” that increasing unemployment benefits, which were included in the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package he signed in March, was deterring workers – but even if they were, he said, the allowances should end soon.

“I think it’s really a question of people now deciding that they have the option to do other things and there is a shortage of employees, people are looking to make more money and negotiate, ”Biden told the restaurant owner. “So I think your business and tourism are really going to be at an impasse for a little while. “

As Mr Biden drove to the Kentucky airport which serves Cincinnati, senators voted on Wednesday on a motion to advance the bipartisan infrastructure framework, which is yet to be finalized nearly a month after Mr. Biden and centrist lawmakers exposed it to the White House. The vote fell through, leaving New York Democrat and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer to reserve the right to schedule another vote next week in hopes of moving the deal forward.

Administration officials have engaged in negotiations with Republicans and Democrats in recent days to finalize the deal, including how to pay its expenses in full. Lawmakers said on Wednesday they expected to reach a final deal within days.

When asked how long it would take to conclude the bipartite deal, Mr Biden replied: “Until Monday”.

“I come from a tradition in the Senate, you shake hands, that’s all. You keep your word, ”Biden said. He predicted the Republicans would. “I think it’s going to happen.”