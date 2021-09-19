Biden provides ambitious blueprint for solar power

Manufacturing and installing enough solar panels to meet 45 percent of the country’s electricity needs will put pressure on manufacturers and the energy industry, driving demand for materials such as aluminum, silicon, steel and glass. Industry will also need to quickly locate and train thousands of workers. Some labor groups have said that in a rush to build solar farms quickly, developers often hire low-wage non-workers instead of union members Mr Biden’s often champions.

Challenges such as trade disputes can also complicate the push for solar power. China dominates the supply chain for solar panels, and the administration has recently begun to block concerns about the use of forced labor to imports linked to China’s Xinjiang region. While many solar companies say they are working to move away from materials made in Xinjiang, energy experts say import restrictions could slow construction of solar projects across the United States in the short term.

Still, energy analysts said it would be impossible for Mr Biden to achieve his climate goals without a major increase in the use of solar energy. “No matter how you cut it, you need to double or quadruple solar deployment in the near term,” said Michelle Davis, a principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, an energy research and consulting firm. “Supply chain constraints are definitely on everyone’s mind.”

Administration officials pointed to changes being made by state and local officials to see how the country can begin to move rapidly toward renewable energy. Regulators in California, for example, are changing the state’s building codes to require solar and batteries in new buildings.

Another major area of ​​focus for administration is the greater use of batteries for use at night or when the wind is not blowing, to store the energy generated by solar panels and wind turbines. Battery costs are falling, according to many analysts, but are too high to make up for the rapid shift to renewable energy and electric cars.

For some solar industry executives, the Energy Department’s report should help focus people’s minds on what’s possible, even if lawmakers haven’t worked out the details.

“In essence the DOE is saying that America needs a ton more solar, not less, and we need it today, not tomorrow,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the California Solar and Storage Association. Largest number of solar installations ever. “This simple call to action should guide every policymaking decision across the country, from city councils to legislatures and regulatory agencies.”

Brad Plummer Contributed reporting.