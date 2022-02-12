Biden, Putin speak on phone about Russia-Ukraine crisis for an hour



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden made a high-stakes phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday amid strong US warnings to evacuate Americans from Ukraine for fear of impending Russian aggression.

The safe call started at 11:04 a.m. from Camp David and ended at 12:06 p.m., according to the White House. The Russians offered to hold the call on Monday, but the Biden administration had earlier called for a call because U.S. officials said there were growing signs that Russia could launch a military strike on neighboring Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine: US orders removal of most Kiev embassy staff: live update

The State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff at the Kiev embassy early Saturday, hours after White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan called on Americans to leave the country.

Sullivan said in a news briefing at the White House that “as we have said before, we are in the window when the attack could start at any time, if Vladimir Putin decides to order it.”

Putin also received an ear on Saturday from French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow earlier in the week to try to resolve the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress had been made in easing tensions, with the statement calling the border construction a “provocative speculation about a Russian ‘attack’ allegedly planned in Ukraine.”

Russia has mobilized more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and sent troops to practice in neighboring Belarus, but denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

Biden had hour-long talks with Putin after Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.

Blinken again urged Russia to choose a diplomatic solution to the situation, but that Russia would face a “determined, comprehensive and unified transatlantic response” if it decided to invade Ukraine.

“The Secretary of State has made it clear that there is a diplomatic way to resolve the crisis, but that this will require Moscow to reduce tensions and engage in goodwill talks,” spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Lavrov described the discussion of Russian aggression as “Western propaganda” that “pursues provocative goals.”

A senior State Department official said Saturday that the active conflict between Russia and Ukraine is “increasingly likely.”

The United States will remove its embassy in Ukraine for fear of Russian aggression

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Gadget Clock that he had different information about the possibility of Russian aggression than the United States.

Zelensky has sought to downplay the implications of a Russian attack, saying that creating panic “does not help us.”

“The truth is we have a lot of information,” Jelensky told Gadget Clock reporter Trey Ingst. “And now the best friend for enemies is panic in our country. And all this information that only helps to panic does not help us.”

“We have to be ready,” Zelensky explained. “Every day. And it didn’t start yesterday. It started in 2014. So we’re ready. And that’s why we’re here. That’s why you see teamwork.”

Peter Aitken of Gadget Clock, Adam Shaw, Paul Corner as well as the Associated Press contributed to this report.