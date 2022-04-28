Biden ramping up for the midterms: ‘Expect more POTUS’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: President Biden is ramping up for the midterm elections, backing Democrats, hitting the campaign trail for fundraisers, underscoring his “unity agenda” and working to “sharpen the antithesis” between his administration and congressional Republicans. News told Fox.

“Expect more potash,” the adviser said, adding that in the months leading up to the midterm elections, the president would hit more travel routes “talking directly to the American people about what we have done and what we have done.”

As part of Biden’s key campaign strategy, the adviser said there would be “sharpening of the catastrophe” between Democrats and Republicans.

Biden says Gop ‘is not your father’s Republican Party’: ‘It’s a Maga Party now’

“The choice is about choice,” the adviser told Gadget Clock. “You have President Biden and congressional Democrats who understand what people are going through and are working every day to cut costs for the American people, and you have Republicans who stand by it.”

The adviser told Gadget Clock that Americans would begin to see “more travel” from the president. The adviser cited Biden’s recent trip to Iowa as an example; His trip to North Carolina; And his travels to Portland and Seattle where he discussed the benefits of bilateral infrastructure legislation and the efforts of its administration and the need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

White House spokeswoman Jane Sackie, earlier this month, echoed Biden’s call for a “president for all people” and for “ruling for all people,” indicating that she would discuss “red” and her and the Democrats’ agenda. Blue and purple states. ”

During the trip, the adviser told Gadget Clock that the president “will continue to focus on reducing prices for the American people.” The adviser added that Biden planned to explain what his administration had done about COVID-19 and the job.

“We’ve distributed to the American people,” the adviser said, adding that vaccination growth and the economy have created more than 8 million jobs since January 2021.

The Labor Department said in its monthly report that wages rose 431,000 in March, slightly missing the forecast of 480,000 jobs by referent economists. The unemployment rate, calculated on the basis of a separate survey, fell to 3.6%, the lowest level since February 2020.

Leisure and hospitality (112,000), professional and business services (102,000) and Retail (49,000).

Millions of workers are seeing the highest wage gains in a year as companies compete with each other for a limited number of workers: wages rose 5.6% in March from a year earlier, almost double the pre-epidemic average of 3%.

Biden Touts March Jobs Rise, Unemployment Declines: ‘Americans Back to Work’

However, many of these gains have been eroded by the warmest inflation in almost 40 years.

Biden’s adviser told Gadget Clock that the president was “laser-focused” on working to reduce prices and that during the campaign, he would focus on what he is doing now to reduce prices amid record-high inflation in the United States. States

Inflation figures released earlier this month hit a new four-decade high in March as Russia’s war against Ukraine led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices that eroded the benefits of rising wages for most Americans.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% in March of the previous year, marking the fastest growth since January 1982, when inflation was 8.4% in the CPI, which measures products ranging from gasoline and healthcare to gross and rents, January Jumped 1.2% in a month from.

The White House has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the record high gas prices in the United States, and even promoted him as a “#PutinPrishaike” and promised that Biden would do his best to protect Americans from “pump pain.”

Biden, earlier this month, announced that Environmental Protection Agency The E15 gasoline – which uses a 15% ethanol blend – will allow Americans to sell gas this summer amid rising gas prices across the country in an effort to expand access to affordable fuel supplies.

The president, during a speech in Seattle last week, denounced the GOP as “not your father’s Republican Party” and instead shifted to a “Maga Party”, warning that “right-leaning politicians” who know better will lose the primary. Fear of going “afraid to do the right thing”.

The adviser denounced Republicans, saying they had “no plans to tackle inflation” and pointed to a tax plan that Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Who chairs the National Republican Senate Committee, said the adviser said would “increase” millions of middle-class Americans. Taxes and Social Security and Medicare will be phased out. “

DNC launches tax day ad in mainland, claiming a GOP tax plan could ‘raise taxes’

Scott and the NRSC launched the plan in February, calling it an “11-point plan to save America,” which proposed raising income taxes on Americans.

“All Americans have to pay some income tax to get skin on the game, albeit in small amounts,” Scott wrote in the plan. “Currently, more than half of Americans do not pay any income tax.”

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K. Scott, blocked the proposal last month, saying Republicans “would not have a bill as part of our agenda that would raise taxes on half the American people and sunk Social Security and Medicare in five.” Years. “

A senior Republican source told Gadget Clock that “income tax increases are never part of the discussion while Republicans are in office in Washington.”

The president is also expected to focus on additional funding for law enforcement and his efforts to make ghost guns illegal.

For Democrats, the adviser told Gadget Clock that “frontline and Senate candidates are running from a strong position.”

“They’re well funded and they’re voting well,” the adviser said. “And the Democrats are very clearly united on the issues we want to talk about and the preferences of the voters.”

The Democratic National Committee raised $ 16.5 million in March and raised a total of $ 42 million for the first quarter.

In contrast, the Republican National Committee raised .6 17.6 million Fundraising Last month, the first quarter raised total funding for RNC to 47 million.

2022 Money Race: RNC Edge DNC Last year’s fundraising fight

Democrats maintain a cash-on-hand advantage. DNC reported $ 57.2 million in their coffers at the end of March, with RNC reporting holding $ 44.9 million in cash.

Democrats could face a tough political climate, as the party that wins the White House faces disaster in the next midterm term.

Click here to download the Gadget Clock app

GOP’s net gain is needed to regain a majority in the 100-member Senate. And Republicans need a five-seat net gain in the 435-member House of Representatives to regain a Democrat-occupied majority by mid-2018.

“The other thing to remember is that it’s only April,” Biden’s adviser told Gadget Clock. “We have a few months before voters begin to truly participate in the midterms.”