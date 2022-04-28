Biden rarely lunches with Harris, despite promise to make them a ‘weekly’ event



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden rarely had lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris, although he had previously promised to hold a weekly event.

Biden has only had lunch with Harris twice in 2022, according to his calendar. Real Clear Politics mentions that Biden promised to have lunch with Harris alone once a week after taking office, just as he did when he was President Barack Obama’s vice president.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for Covid-19

“That’s the deal when we’re in both countries,” he said at the time. “Because of Kovid we’ll be there for a while, and I’ll see him all the time.”

Biden and Harris’ offices seem to have grown in distance from their first year in office. Harris was initially claimed to have a central role in the White House, but reports of mismanaged problems and toxic work environments have tarnished his image.

White House Drop Mask Mandate

Harris’ apparent separation from Biden entered the spotlight this week when he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but Biden was not listed among his close acquaintances.

The White House said in a statement that Harris had not seen the president since April 18, eight days earlier.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie argued that lunch was a priority for Biden. He told reporters that Biden and Harris spoke on the phone Wednesday.

“Of course, they are not going to eat privately while he is quarantining at home, but they talked yesterday,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I hope they talk regularly while he quarantines.”