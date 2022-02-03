Biden repeats debunked Second Amendment cannon claim, says ‘no amendment is absolute’



President Joe Biden on Thursday reiterated that while discussing the Second Amendment, “no amendment is absolute” and reiterated a repealed demand that cannons be banned when the amendment is passed.

“There is no violation of the Second Amendment right,” Biden said while discussing background checks and other ways to deal with gun crime in New York City. “We are talking. There is no amendment that is absolute. When the amendment was passed it was not said that anyone could own a gun, any kind of gun and any kind of weapon. You cannot buy a cannon when this amendment is passed. So there is no reason. That’s not why you can buy certain assault weapons. But that’s another problem. “

Biden, ahead of the NYC tour, said gun control strategies have strengthened law enforcement.

Biden has been criticized in the past for using the same cannon example and Acquired The “Four Pinocchios” claim from the Washington Post in 2021 and a “lie” Labels From Politifact in 2020.

In addition, Biden received feedback on Twitter from gun rights advocates who took up the issue with his claim that the Second Amendment was not “absolute.”

“Actually, @ Jobiden2nd Amendment Absolute, “Oil executive and author Dan K. Eberhart tweeted.” It’s part of the Constitution, whether you like it or not. “

A Republican National Committee Twitter account posted, “Biden targets gun owners who comply with the law, saying, ‘There is no amendment here that is complete!’

Biden says the answer is “not to evade the police,” but to invest in law enforcement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted, “Joe Biden says the quiet part out loud.” “I am ready to defend Texas against any breach of our Second Amendment. Its failed administration will throw at us. # 2A“

“No one has read the Second Amendment,” Gadget Clock contributor Dan Bongino’s website, the Bangino Report, posted with an article stating that Biden’s comments should “panic” gun owners.

“It was a lie in 2020,” Townhall Spencer Brown tweeted. “It was a lie in 2021. It is still a lie today. Despite being verified by Politifact and WAPO, Biden continues to lie to the American people because he is trying to undermine the Second Amendment.”

In Biden’s speech, he expressed outrage at the Conservatives, claiming that the “Glock with 40 rounds” was a “weapon of war.”

“Biden is the worst gunman in decades,” author JD Vance, who is running for the Senate in Ohio as a Republican, tweeted. “Between this and the invalid ATF database, he has declared war on the Second Amendment.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.