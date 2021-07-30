Biden, Republicans and the Pandemic Blame Game

President Biden is in a tough spot: he campaigned on the idea that he had the team to handle a pandemic and that his five-decade career as a negotiator in Washington was just the ticket to overcoming the political polarization of the country.

It doesn’t happen, not even a little.

Not only are Republicans resisting pressure from Mr Biden to end the pandemic, some of them are actively hindering it. Republican governors have slowed vaccination efforts and lifted mask mandates early. In Washington, GOP leaders like Steve Scalise, the second House Republican – who himself only got vaccinated about two weeks ago – mocked public health advice that even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors as “government control”.

There isn’t much Mr. Biden can do. Nearly a year and a half of the pandemic has revealed precisely who will and will not meet public health guidelines.

Just last week, in my Washington neighborhood, which has one of the highest immunization rates in the city and voted 92% for Mr. Biden, people started to hide in supermarkets and even outdoors in parks.