Biden responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’



President Biden has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after launching a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday evening (local time Thursday morning).

“The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a pair of tweets on Wednesday, shortly after Russia’s military action.

“We demand a strong response to President Putin’s actions. That is why we are imposing a complete blockade on the VEB and the Russian military bank, isolating Russia from Western financing, imposing sanctions on the elite and much more,” Biden added in another tweet. “If Russia increases, we will increase sanctions.”

The US president also called on international allies to respond.

“Russia alone is responsible for the deaths and destruction caused by this attack, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner,” he added.

In a separate statement, Biden described the attack as “unprovoked and unjust.”

“Prayers around the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight because they have been subjected to an unpleasant and unjustified attack by the Russian military,” Biden said through the White House.

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will be receiving regular updates from my national security team,” he added. “Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this unnecessary aggression against Ukraine and talk to the American people to announce the aftermath of world peace and security.” We will coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong, unified response that prevents any aggression against the alliance. “

