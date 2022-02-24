World

Biden responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’
Written by admin
Biden responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’

Biden responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after launching a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday evening (local time Thursday morning).

“The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a pair of tweets on Wednesday, shortly after Russia’s military action.

“We demand a strong response to President Putin’s actions. That is why we are imposing a complete blockade on the VEB and the Russian military bank, isolating Russia from Western financing, imposing sanctions on the elite and much more,” Biden added in another tweet. “If Russia increases, we will increase sanctions.”

Vladimir Putin President Vladimir Putin Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Vladimir Putin President Vladimir Putin Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
(Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

The US president also called on international allies to respond.

“Russia alone is responsible for the deaths and destruction caused by this attack, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner,” he added.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, PA, on Monday, August 31, 2020, to speak at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, PA, on Monday, August 31, 2020, to speak at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA.
(AP Photo / Caroline Custer)

READ Also  Who Are the Unvaccinated in America? There’s No One Answer.

In a separate statement, Biden described the attack as “unprovoked and unjust.”

“Prayers around the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight because they have been subjected to an unpleasant and unjustified attack by the Russian military,” Biden said through the White House.

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will be receiving regular updates from my national security team,” he added. “Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this unnecessary aggression against Ukraine and talk to the American people to announce the aftermath of world peace and security.” We will coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong, unified response that prevents any aggression against the alliance. “


#Biden #responds #Russias #invasion #Ukraine #world #hold #Russia #accountable

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Islanders Win In Shootout, Hand Flyers 9th Straight Loss – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment