Biden returns to White House Correspondents Dinner — here are the pitfalls of presidential humor



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The annual tradition of hosting a party with celebrities, journalists and politicians in Washington DC returns after a break during the Covid-19 epidemic on Saturday, but the dynamics of the mix of humor and politics have not changed.

At the 2022 White House Correspondents Association dinner, entertainment stars will be seen mingling with news personalities in the country’s capital, hosted by the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie joked about President Biden’s plan to give a humorous speech: “And I will lower expectations and say it’s not funny at all. Just kidding. See?”

The WHCA comes as the Biden administration faces a number of challenges, including rising inflation and economic downturn concerns, a crisis on the southern border, low approval ratings and a difficult path to maintaining a democratic majority in Congress.

Biden’s return will be the first time a current president has addressed a WHCA event since former President Donald Trump refused to attend. In 2019, Trump called the event “so annoying and so negative” and decided to hold a rally instead.

No-masks required to apply for DOJ Transport Mandate Ruling are compelled to attend WHCA

“Looking at the return of the President of the United States and the return of dinner, I think it’s more of a signal than a break in the epidemic,” Harold Holzer, author of the book “Presidents vs. The Press,” told the Associated Press. “We are safe to talk to each other again.

The return of celebrities in 2022 is reminiscent of the administration of former President Barack Obama, when he attended the annual event with politicians and journalists such as George Clooney, Charles Theron and Viola Davis. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are expected to attend Saturday’s dinner.

“I think this relationship – even if it’s a one-night stand where intelligence is exchanged and people have fun with others and with each other – is a very healthy thing,” Holzer said.

Mayorcas claims Biden admin has ‘effectively handled’ border crisis, avoids blame

A mix of politics and humor has a time-honored place in Washington, the president’s historian and associate of the bipartisan policy commission, Tavi Troy, told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement.

“Political humor has a purpose. At a minimal level, it humanizes the politician, but good humor does more,” Troy said.

The presence of former President Bill Clinton on Johnny Carson’s show after an embarrassing inaugural speech at the 1988 Democratic National Convention shows that he can make a joke and even salvage his presidential ambitions, Troy said. Carson was never a guest, but Clinton was brought in and played a saxophone.

When former President Ronald Reagan joked about the Soviet Union, he pointed out the superiority of the American system and the shortcomings of the Cold War opponents.

But the humor of the ideal president has to be subtly calibrated between humor and scoring political points.

“Good political humor has to be self-deprecating or mild,” Troy said.

Michelle Wolf: White House Correspondents Association ‘Kyards’ to Disband Comedians in 2019

An example of the right balance is Reagan’s joke about then-New York Governor Mario Cuomo, Troy said. “I have good news and bad news for Mario Cuomo. The good news is that the vote shows Americans prefer an Italian president. The bad news is Lee Yakoka,” Reagan said at the 1986 WHCA dinner.

Most recently, Obama joked about Trump in 2011, a routine that was supposed to remove Trump, who was present. “Oops,” Troy commented.

“Obama’s Trump routine has been very strict. It has great comic timing, weak comic trials. Whenever the president follows someone, even a billionaire, he starts punching,” Troy said.

During the Trump administration, a number of comedians at the WHCA dinner were criticized for being too rude and cruel. Michelle Wolf’s biting jokes sparked criticism in 2018, and the following year the event featured historian Ron Cherno.

According to Troy, political humor was usually more balanced on late night television. “It’s tilted further to the left now. Carson was careful to hit both sides. We lost something when that balance went out,” Troy added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.