President Biden faced ridicule on social media on Tuesday when users reacted to a bird that defecated in his jacket during a speech.

According to Bloomberg White House correspondent Justin Sink, apparently the birding incident could actually fly corn around the room, but Twitter users still use the footage to ridicule Biden for the state of the country under his presidency.

Nick Short, communications director at the Claremont Institute, described the incident as “#Bidenflation explained by a bird.”

“The state of the Biden administration,” echoed Jack Snyder, who worked for the GOP.

“[That feeling when] You’ve had the worst inflation in decades and then a bird is hovering over you, “tweeted John Cooper, the Heritage Foundation’s communications director.

Biden admin tests new measures to protect bird species

Richard Grenell, former acting director of the US National Intelligence Agency, tweeted “Pupin Price Hike”.

“When the birds know your lies about inflation are full of it,” wrote Tommy Pigt, GOP’s rapid response director.

“Even birds like ‘Putin’s price hike’ line? Absolutely nonsense,” tweeted Abigail Maron, Sen. Josh Howley’s press secretary, R.M.

Rahim J., editor-in-chief of The National Pulse. “Let’s identify this bird. I’ll buy this bird a drink,” Kassam wrote.

Journalist Kyle Baker tweeted, “It must have been a bald eagle.”

GOP strategist Alec Sears called the incident a “huge right-wing conspiracy.”

“Thank you bird, I’ll mail your check tomorrow,” wrote Lindsay Wigo, GOP senior producer.

Rasmussen asked in the report, “Why do birds suddenly appear whenever you are nearby? Just like me, they want to be close to you.”

GOP communicator Matt Whitlock tweeted, “Apparently even the birds don’t support Biden’s latest strategy to distract from the harm of his bad policy.”

Townhall.com Digital Operations Manager Kevin McMahon tweeted, “He’s going to blame Vladimir Pupin, he’s not.”