Biden: Russia will be held ‘accountable,’ Texas mall shooting and more



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Good morning and welcome to Gadget Clock First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

Biden speaks – President Biden has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after launching a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday evening (local time Thursday morning). “The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a pair of tweets on Wednesday, shortly after Russia’s military action. Continue reading.

Controversial LA DA – Scott Forrest Collins, 21, robbed and shot Fred Rose, a 41-year-old father of three, in January 1992, in a “death-style” robbery. Now Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon wants a judge to overturn Collins’ death sentence. Continue reading.

‘Danger Pilot’ – CMDR of the US Navy. Antonia “Tony” Miggins is no stranger to danger. He flew it quite literally. CContinue reading.

Putin’s legacy Russian President Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine is the latest example of destabilizing or repressive behavior at home and abroad by a powerful dictator – who has managed to stop pushback and condemnation from enemies during his more than 20 years in power.Continue reading.

Stock tumbling – US equity futures are falling in a speech on Wednesday evening as Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to launch a military operation in Ukraine. Continue reading.

Politics

Romney assesses guilt – Sen. Mitt Romney has blamed the policies of three recent US presidents for Russia’s aggression in Ukraine on Wednesday night. Continue reading.

Biden’s hand tied – Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg told Gadget Clock that President Biden could not do “much” to stop a major Russian aggression in Ukraine. Continue reading.

Trucker from DC – The trucks arrived at Capitol Hill on Saturday morning. Continue reading.

China’s initiative is over – The judiciary announced on Wednesday that it was ending the “China Initiative” program aimed at curbing the Chinese Communist Party’s espionage. Continue reading.

Nears souring on Biden – President Biden has lost popular support in one of the toughest blue states in the United States Continue reading.

Media

Trump still dominates – President Biden has been in office for more than 13 months, but former President Trump still occupies a significant place in the media coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Continue reading.

Rubio: ‘complete attack’ – Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. On Wednesday, “Hannity” reported that Russia had launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Continue reading.

Conquering Conquest – Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued some warning signs of a July 2021 invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading.

WW III Warning – Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. Jesse Waters warned in primetime on Wednesday that if Russian President Vladimir Putin, China and Iran go “away” from their respective goals, the result would be World War III. Continue reading.

Next step – Retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas McGregor joined “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss what would happen next after Ukraine moved to war. Continue reading.

Opinions

Christy Nome – When it comes to both foreign policy and its liberal power agenda, President Joe Biden has embarrassed our nation. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – Gadget Clock host Tucker Carlson examined the reaction of both sides to the Ukraine-Russia conflict on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – Foreign correspondent of Gadget Clock Trey Inst has given the latest update on Russia-Ukraine conflict in ‘The Ingraham Angle’. Continue reading.

Gadget Clock at night – Gadget Clock correspondent Peter Dusi ‘Gadget Clock at Night’ has the latest information on Biden’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading.

David Byhansen – No one can avoid talking about inflation these days, whether it’s from someone’s daily news flow or just from a conversation in a grocery store or around a gas pump. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 95 – Drill music has been in the news lately. The mayor of New York City recently blamed drill music for the escalation of violence, including the murder of two young rappers in New York. Continue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

In other news

Brad’s legal battle – Brad Pitt will go to court after his ex-wife Angela Jolie sells his shares in a winery behind him. Continue reading.

Inadequacy of labor- According to new research, the US economy is facing its worst labor deficit in nearly a century. Continue reading.

Texas Mall shooting – An off-duty law enforcement officer was killed Wednesday while working side by side at a Houston shopping mall when a suspect grabbed his firearm and shot him fatally, authorities said. Continue reading.

Jerry Lewis accused – Former co-stars of Jerry Lewis have accused the late actor of sexual harassment and harassment in a new documentary and exposure. Continue reading.

Do not shake hands? – Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing wants to end the NCAA postgame handshake line. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

How do you feel around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“The [cyber] Bank attacks and such things were certainly disrupted. But now we are hearing about attacks on infrastructure and other things that will really disrupt these cities across Ukraine. “

– Shannon Bream

Follow Gadget Clock on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletter

Gadget Clock first

Gadget Clock Opinion

Gadget Clock Lifestyle

Gadget Clock Entertainment (FOX411)

Download our apps

Gadget Clock

Fox business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Pipe

Watch Gadget Clock Online

Gadget Clock Go

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! The first thing we will see in your inbox on Friday.