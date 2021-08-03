Biden Says Cuomo ‘Should Resign’ Amid Sexual Harassment Findings



Mr. Cuomo, according to the report, once ran his hand over her stomach when she held the door open for him at an event; ran her finger down her spine as she stood in front of him in an elevator; kissed her on the cheek; and asked her why she wasn’t wearing a dress. The woman, whose account was supported by witnesses, including other soldiers, told investigators she felt “completely raped”.

At the end of February, Lindsey Boylan, former head of economic development in the Cuomo administration, became the first woman to expose her allegations that Mr. Cuomo had harassed her, which she said has occurred on multiple occasions from 2016 to 2018. The report found that Mr. Cuomo affected his waist, legs and back; kissed her on the cheek and lips; and once suggested on a plane that the two play strip poker. The report also said the governor’s office “had actively engaged in an effort to discredit” Ms. Boylan by disclosing, in part, her personal files.

Days after Ms Boylan publicly accused Mr Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, Mr Cuomo’s former executive assistant, told the New York Times that the governor made comments she took as sexual overtures as they were alone in his Albany office for the last time. year. The report revealed that the governor asked her if she had relationships with older men, told her he was “alone” during the pandemic and “wanted to be affected” and asked if she was monogamous.

In early March, a current assistant who has not been publicly identified made one of the gravest allegations: She said Mr Cuomo groped her while they were alone on the second floor of the Executive Mansion. in Albany at the end of last year.

The report reinforced the narrative, saying that Mr. Cuomo’s behavior towards the woman, who was not named but only referred to as Executive Assistant No.1, included “regular hugs and kisses on the cheek (and at least a kiss on the lips) ”and“ incidents where the governor grabbed the buttocks of Executive Assistant No. 1 ”.

“The governor, in an embrace, put his hand under the blouse of Executive Assistant No. 1 and grabbed her breast,” the report said. The governor denied the woman’s account on Tuesday and said he would refrain from commenting on the case because the woman’s lawyer may seek to press charges.

After his remarks on Tuesday, Cuomo released a written response to some of the investigation’s findings through his lawyer, Rita Glavin, who called the report “unfair” and “inaccurate.” Among other things, Ms Glavin pointed to the social media posts of some of the women praising the governor even after leaving her office and also cited emails and a calendar showing that the day Mr Cuomo had been accused of groping his executive assistant, several other workers were in the mansion, and the two were only alone briefly.