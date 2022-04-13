Biden says he’s doing ‘everything’ in his power to reduce gas prices



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Tuesday, President Biden said he was doing “everything” in his power to “reduce the price” of gas across the country, saying family budgets and the ability of Americans to “fill” their gas tanks “should not depend on whether he is a dictator” such as Russian. President Vladimir Putin has “declared war” or “committed genocide.”

The president, speaking at the country’s largest corn ethanol production center in Menlo, Iowa, officially announced the approval of E15 gasoline in the United States in an effort to increase energy supplies and reduce gas prices across the country.

Inflation rose 8.5% in March, the newest 40-year high

The E15 gasoline uses a 15% ethanol blend and will be sold in the United States this summer in an effort to expand Americans’ access to affordable fuel supplies. At current prices, the E15 could save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average, according to the White House.

On Tuesday, the president addressed inflation, which accelerated in March to a new four-decade high, as Russia’s war against Ukraine led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices that eroded the benefits of rising wages for most Americans.

“Putin’s aggression in Ukraine has pushed up gas and food prices around the world,” Biden said. “Everything is going up.”

Biden, referring to the inflation figures released on Tuesday morning, said “the rise in prices in March was due to the increase in Putin’s petrol price.”

According to a new Labor Department report released on Tuesday, the consumer price index rose 8.5% in March a year earlier, marking the fastest growth since January 1982, when inflation hit 8.4%. The CPI – which measures products ranging from petrol and healthcare to groceries and rentals – jumped 1.2% in the one-month period from January.

Biden last month announced a ban on all Russian oil, gas and energy imports into the United States, targeting the “main arteries” of the Russian economy during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, but warned that the sanctions would cost American families.

Biden announces approval of E15 gasoline in an effort to boost US fuel supplies and reduce gas prices

Russia’s oil exports account for about one-third of Europe’s oil imports, but Russian exports are just under 10% of US total imports.

“I am doing everything in my power to bring down the price and increase the price of Putin through executive orders,” Biden said Tuesday. “I, in fact, we have already made progress since March. Inflation data was collected.”

Biden added: “None of your family budgets, your ability to fill your tanks, have declared a dictatorial war to help Putin deal with inflation, have committed genocide, should not depend on whether half the world is away.”

“It’s not going to solve all our problems,” Biden said of the announcement of E15 approval.

“It’s going to help some people, and I’m committed to doing what I can, even if they have one or two extra bucks in their pockets when they meet or change people’s lives,” Biden said.

The president said the Biden administration was “investing more than $ 100 million to build biofuels infrastructure for the future.”

“Things like land pumps, blender pumps, gas pumps – it can handle higher blends, bioethanol and diesel fuels,” Biden said.

“Of course, we need to do more to reduce prices for American families,” Biden said.

Biden calls for war crimes trial in Ukraine, denies ‘genocide’ in Bucharest

Addressing rising household prices, the president said his administration was “working to tackle food prices.”

Americans have seen a 14.8% increase in meat prices, fish 10.9%, eggs 11.2%, milk 13.3%, fruits and vegetables 8.1% and coffee 11.2% since last year.

Rising inflation is pushing away the strong wage gains seen by American workers in recent months: the real average hourly earnings fell 0.8% from the previous month, according to Labor. On an annualized basis, real income fell 2.7% in March.

Meanwhile, Biden on Tuesday described Putin and Russian forces’ atrocities against Ukrainian civilians as “genocide.”

But last week, the president denied that the attacks were a “genocide” and instead raised the issue of atrocities to “war crimes.”

Genocide is a war crime under international law.