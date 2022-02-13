Biden says he’s running in 2024, but 2020 Democratic presidential candidates keep coming to NH



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Early next month, Sen. Amy Cloboucher of Minnesota will be the latest alarm in the 2020 Democratic presidential race to return to New Hampshire, the first state in a century.

Although Kloubucher’s mission is set for 2022, his trip has touched the 2024 buzz as speculation continues that 79-year-old President Biden will not be re-elected for a second term, although he has repeatedly said he will run again.

Cloboucher, who finished third in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary – Vernemont’s Sen. Barney Sanders and now Transportation Secretary Pete Butigig – just a few points behind – will head to a state party dinner and fundraising March 5.

Cloboucher defended Biden in the presence of a “special report” on Gadget Clock

“The path to retaining and expanding the Democratic majority in Congress runs through New Hampshire. I am thrilled to be back in the state of Granite,” Klobucher said in a statement announcing his return to the key battlefield state where the GOP aims to flip a Senate. And a House seat in the mid-November election.

Kloubucher returned to New Hampshire in the fall of 2020 to campaign for Biden and the down-ballot Democrats, and made another trip to the Granite State last year to attend a wedding. Ahead of his upcoming visit, the senator noted that “I look forward to meeting some old friends and joining many more in celebrating the hard work and leadership of Senator Martha Fuller Clark.”

The dinner was held in honor of Fuller Clark, a longtime former state senator, vice chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party for a decade and a half, and a delegate to every Democratic national conference since 1996, in the coastal town of Portsmouth.

Kloboucher is far from the only 2020 Democratic presidential rival to return to New Hampshire.

Why transport safety. Pete Butigig stopped in New Hampshire

Vice President Kamala Harris, who ended her struggling White House campaign two months before the start of the primary and Caucasus calendars, traveled to the state of Granite last April to highlight the Biden administration’s investment in broadband.

Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey, who suspended his presidential campaign a month after Harris, returned to New Hampshire in December to head a state-funded dinner.

Batigig also made a stop in the state in December to demonstrate the benefits of the recently passed 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure, a top internal achievement of the Biden administration.

The president held a November event in front of a red-listed bridge in New Hampshire, making the state his first stop selling landmark law after signing the law just two days ago.

There is a lot of talk and speculation about whether the President will run for re-election in 2024. Biden made history in 2020 when he became the oldest person to be elected president. If he runs for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden will be 82 in his second term and 86 at the end of his second term.

2024 Game on Biden and between Trump

When asked about his plans for 2024 at his first official press conference last March, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan to run for re-election. That is my expectation.”

He said in an interview with ABC News in December that “if I was healthy I would be where I am now, if I was healthy I would run again.”

To reduce speculation about Harris, who suffers from flag pole numbers like Biden, the president said at a news conference last month when asked about 2024 that “he’s going to be my running mate, number one and number two … I think he does a good job.” Is doing. “

But New Hampshire travels keep coming.

“Some people are preparing for the possibility of Biden not running again, although his chances are very high, and they want to make sure they have a duck in a row,” said the longtime Democratic strategist, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Speak more freely,” he told Gadget Clock.

The operative, a veteran of numerous presidential campaigns, suggested, “I think this is a clear signal that there is a big problem in Harris orbit if people are already looking at travel and in fact some are already embarking on granite. State.”

Pence is making back-to-back stops in South Carolina

Former Vice President Mike Pence will address the opening ceremony of a private Christian university when he returns to South Carolina in late April, the third state in the Republican presidential nominee calendar.

Gadget Clock first reported Friday that the former vice president will visit the state capital, Palmetto, to give a lecture at Columbia International University beginning April 30, describing itself as a conservative, biblical school.

Trump-Pence Divide Over US Capital Attack Extends to Future GOP Fight

As previously reported, Pence will return a few days later, in early May, to speak at a dinner hosted by the Carolina Pregnancy Center, a Christian facility that provides counseling, delivery and adoption services to women who decide to go unplanned. Pregnancy

The center, located in Spartanburg in the conservative northwest corner of the state, has certainly become a stop for some GOP presidential candidates in the recent election cycle, as they rush to South Carolina to show their life-affirming credentials in front of state socialists. Conservative Republicans are primary voters.

Since the end of former President Donald Trump’s administration more than a year ago, Pence has made three trips to South Carolina, which have been instrumental in determining the final Republican standard-holder for decades.

Are Trump and Pence no longer in a position to talk?

In his long political career as a congressman, governor of Indiana and vice president, Pence has long been known as a friend of social conservatives because of his push for abortion restrictions.

Hogan cancels 2022 but not 2024

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan officially canceled a race for this year’s Senate on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the term-limiting governor – who is running the Blue State of Maryland in his eighth and final year – has left the door open for a possible 2024 GOP presidential nomination bid.

Hogan of Maryland pressures police to ‘refund’

Hogan, who was drafted by some top Senate Republicans in the country’s capital to launch a GOP challenge against Democratic Sen. Chris Van Holen in the mid-2022 election, made the announcement at a news conference in Annapolis, Maryland.

“I want to rest a question that some of you are asking me,” the governor said. “I want to let you know that I will not be a candidate for the United States Senate.”

Hogan, a vocal Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, kept his door open for a possible race for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The governor said his decision not to run for the Senate this year does not mean I plan to sit next to him in the face of serious challenges facing our country and our democracy. I see it, and I will continue to talk about the solution to Washington’s divisions and dysfunction and broken politics. ”

Looking ahead, he mentions it “My current job as governor lasts until January 2023, and then we’ll take a look and see what happens in the future.”