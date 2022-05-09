Biden says high-speed internet access is ‘not a luxury’ but a ‘necessity’ as admin rolls out new program



President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced an agreement with more than a dozen U.S. Internet service providers to provide high-speed Internet to Americans living in low-income areas, emphasizing that access is “not a luxury” but a “necessity.” “

Internet service providers such as AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and others have agreed to provide “high speed” Internet access for 30 per month. The Biden administration on Monday also announced a federal subsidy for low-income families that would pay up to $ 30 for Internet access, effectively making the plan free for eligible families.

Biden admin has reached an agreement to provide ‘free’ internet plans for low-income families

Americans can apply for access to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) on a new government website launched Monday.

The president said during a White House Rose Garden event on Monday afternoon that the Internet was “quite consequential.”

“High-speed Internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Biden said. “That’s why দ্ব 65 billion has been included in the bipartisan infrastructure law to enable us to expand broadband Internet access in every part of the country – urban, suburban, rural, everywhere.”

The president says the affordable connectivity program will “change people’s lives.”

“I don’t want to call it ACP,” the president joked. “I’m so tired of the short word in Washington. I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it, but I have to learn it, don’t I?”

Biden said the program would provide “faster Internet, better downloads, speed without caps, and no additional fees for millions of American families.”

President Biden thanked Vice President Harris for “leading this effort” for the administration.

Harris said the Biden administration had earlier this year called on Internet service providers to “take steps to help people access the Internet.”

“The providers who joined us today answered that call,” Harris said, emphasizing that the Internet is “essential to success” in the 21st century.

“Everyone in our country, no matter how much they earn, should be able to afford high-speed internet and a high-speed internet plan,” Harris said. “So today we are all here together.”

Biden, on Monday, thanked Internet service providers for calling the deal a “big deal” and said “this is a great example of what we can achieve when the federal government and the private sector work together to solve serious problems.”

Americans are eligible for this program if their income is 200% or below the federal poverty level. According to the White House, if a family member uses one of the other federal programs, such as Medicaid, SNAP Food Stamp, or Veterans Pension, they may qualify.

The ACP plan allows for download speeds of up to 100 megabits per second, but qualifies that those speeds will only be available where “the provider’s infrastructure is capable of doing this.”

The White House said in a statement that the “Biden-Harris administration is grateful for the efforts of these companies, and encourages additional Internet service providers to join the effort to close the digital divide by offering high-speed, low-cost plans.”

Anders Hagstrom of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.