Biden says ‘MAGA crowd’ is ‘most extreme political organization that’s existed’ in recent American history



On Wednesday, President Biden, in response to the leaked draft comments, hinted at the Supreme Court’s intent to overturn Rowe v. Wade, denouncing Republicans as “more than abortion” and warning that the “MAGA mob” is the largest in recent American history. Extremely political organization. “

The White House said in a statement that its administration was “on track” to reduce the federal deficit to $ 1.5 trillion by the end of the fiscal year. The decisions will leave the states to decide.

Biden ‘unprepared’ for ‘whims’ of ‘local area’ to waive privacy rights

“It’s much more than an abortion,” Biden said, referring to the draft as part of his right to privacy.

Biden reflected the Supreme Court’s confirmation process for former President Reagan’s nominee Robert Bork in the late 1980’s, when he served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It reminds me of a debate with Robert Bork. Bork believed that the only reason you had any inherent rights was because the government gave them to you,” Biden recalled. “When I questioned him as chairman, I said, ‘I believe I have a right that I have, not just because the government has given me, which you believe, but because I am only a child of God – I exist.'”

“So, the idea that there is an inherent right, no right to privacy, no right,” Biden continued. “There was a law that a married couple could not purchase and use birth control in the privacy of their own bedroom. Well, it’s closed.”

Biden was referring to Griswold v. Connecticut, which he said was “considered a bad decision, by doing so, my guess is, people in the Supreme Court.”

“Now, what if you changed the law to say that children with LGBT, who can’t be in the classroom with other children, is the way the decision is written?” Biden asked.

“What’s next for the attack?” Asked. “Because this MAGA mob is really the most extreme political organization that exists in American history – in recent American history.”

Biden’s comments about the “MAGA” came after he announced last month that the GOP “is not your father’s Republican Party,” has moved it to a “MAGA party,” warning that right-leaning politicians “who know better” fear. To work properly “for fear of losing the primary election.

Biden says Gop ‘is not your father’s Republican Party’: ‘It’s a Maga Party now’

A draft Supreme Court opinion on a case involving the dominance of Rowe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey was obtained and published by Politico late Monday in an unprecedented and shocking leak from the High Court.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Should be dismissed, “Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, labeled” court opinion “for the case of Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency. Representative.”

But Biden announced Tuesday that he was “not ready” to leave the issue of public “stimulus” privacy in the “local area” warning that a draft Supreme Court ruling overturning Rowe v. Wade was a “radical decision.” Would endanger the “full range of rights”.

If Rock is repealed, decisions about the legal status of abortion will be left to individual states.

The draft opinion would repeal Roe’s premise, arguing that abortion should be legal in all states because of the right to privacy enshrined in the constitution. Many conservative lawyers say such a general right does not exist.

“Look, the idea, it worries me, is that we will decide 50 years later that a woman has no right to choose number one,” Biden said Tuesday. “However, there is an equally profound argument, and every other decision in this notion of privacy has been questioned.”

He added: “If it is sustained, a whole range of rights is in question, and it will be a fundamental change.”

Biden warned that if the Supreme Court moves to overturn Rowe v. Wade, as the leaked opinion indicates, the right to marriage, the right to contraception and much more come into question.

“This is a matter for the court. Many members of the court did not recognize that the constitution has the right to privacy,” Biden said.

Biden on Supreme Court leaks: Rock should not be overturned, ‘woman’s right to choose is fundamental’

“It simply came to our notice then. “All decisions in personal life, who you marry, whether you can have an abortion, how you raise your child … it’s a fundamental change.”

The president went on to say that “one reason” is why he voted against “several members of the court” because “they have refused to acknowledge that there is a 9th Amendment.”

The Ninth Amendment states that “the Constitution shall not be construed to deny or humiliate others, certain rights held by the people.”

According to the Annenberg Classroom, the Ninth Amendment is a “constitutional safety net that aims to make clear that individuals have other fundamental rights, in addition to being listed in the First to Eighth Amendments.”

“They refuse to acknowledge that there is a right to privacy,” the president said Tuesday. “I mean, there are a lot of fundamental rights that are affected by this.”

Trump: Supreme Court sets leaked ‘dangerous precedent’, says issue won’t have ‘extraordinary impact’ in medium term

The president added: “And I’m not ready to give up on the will of the people in the local area at the moment and – and -.”

Biden in September instructed the White House Gender Policy Council and the White House Counsel Office to launch a “full-fledged government effort” to respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling, which allows for the implementation of Texas’ “extreme” law that prohibits further abortions. .

“I have instructed my Gender Policy Council and the White House Counsel’s Office to prepare alternatives for the administration’s response to the continuing attacks on abortion and reproductive rights, subject to the various possible outcomes of the case pending before the Supreme Court,” Biden said.

He added: “We will be ready for any verdict.”