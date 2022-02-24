World

Biden says NATO will meet Friday to counter Russian invasion: ‘Dangerous moment for all of Europe’

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden says NATO will meet Friday to counter Russian invasion: ‘Dangerous moment for all of Europe’
Written by admin
Biden says NATO will meet Friday to counter Russian invasion: ‘Dangerous moment for all of Europe’

Biden says NATO will meet Friday to counter Russian invasion: ‘Dangerous moment for all of Europe’

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

President Biden said the United States and its NATO allies would meet on Friday to “map out” how they would deal with Moscow after Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning.

The president said the United States, the 30-member alliance and other close partners would reaffirm their solidarity and take steps to “strengthen” their resolve to resist Russia’s aggression in Europe.

“Within hours of the Russian attack, NATO came together and approved and activated an activation in the response plan,” the president said in a speech to the nation. “This will enable NATO’s highly prepared forces to be deployed when and where they are needed.”

Biden announces more US troops in Germany, additional sanctions on Russian invasion: live update

President Joe Biden answered questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House.

President Joe Biden answered questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Biden said on Thursday he had approved the deployment of additional troops to Germany following the Russian incursion, which would join the thousands of US troops already deployed in NATO-member Eastern European countries, such as Poland and Romania.

“This is a dangerous moment for the whole of Europe, for the freedom of the world,” the president said.

Biden and NATO allies have repeatedly said they will not send troops to Ukraine for military engagement with Russia. Instead, the president said the force acts as a deterrent to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “naked aggression.”

READ Also  Taliban and 9/11 Families Fight for Billions in Frozen Afghan Funds

“He has a lot of ambitions in Ukraine. He really wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union,” Biden said.

In addition to deploying additional forces to Europe, Biden has announced further sanctions targeting Russian banks, which have about $ 1 trillion in assets.

The sanctions follow first-round fines imposed by the United States on Wednesday, freezing nearly $ 80 billion in assets when Washington targeted VEB Bank and Promsvizbank – both with ties to the Kremlin and the Russian military.

The Russian elite and their families have been added to the list of increasingly authorized persons.

Biden will not answer the question of why Putin has not yet been targeted by the sanctions.

The map shows where the Russian troops are stationed.

The map shows where the Russian troops are stationed.
(Gadget Clock)

Ukrainian ambassador calls on NATO allies to form “anti-Putin alliance”, calls for “destructive” sanctions

“We will make sure that Putin is a partner in the international arena. Any nation responsible for Russia’s naked aggression against Ukraine will be punished,” he said.

Ukraine on Thursday called on the United States and NATO to block Russia from the SWIFT international banking system – which would effectively block Russia from the top financial network.

But the move was not included in the second round of sanctions announced by the president.

Biden claims that Russia will feel the “equal consequences” of moving away from the international banking system by targeting banks.

“This is always an option but at the moment, this is not the position that the rest of Europe wants to take,” he said, adding that it could be included in the next round of approvals.

On February 24, 2022, Ukrainian troops were ready to repel an attack in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Ukrainian troops were ready to repel an attack in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.
(Anatoly Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)

READ Also  Surgeon General Warns of Youth Mental Health Crisis

Biden says the sanctions are designed to impose “immediate and serious costs” on the Russian economy.

“We have deliberately designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term effects on Russia,” the president said. But he added, “If we do not take action against him now with these two significant sanctions, he will be brave.”

#Biden #NATO #meet #Friday #counter #Russian #invasion #Dangerous #moment #Europe

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Amsterdam police take part in the STOP-DWI campaign

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment