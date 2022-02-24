Biden says NATO will meet Friday to counter Russian invasion: ‘Dangerous moment for all of Europe’



President Biden said the United States and its NATO allies would meet on Friday to “map out” how they would deal with Moscow after Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning.

The president said the United States, the 30-member alliance and other close partners would reaffirm their solidarity and take steps to “strengthen” their resolve to resist Russia’s aggression in Europe.

“Within hours of the Russian attack, NATO came together and approved and activated an activation in the response plan,” the president said in a speech to the nation. “This will enable NATO’s highly prepared forces to be deployed when and where they are needed.”

Biden said on Thursday he had approved the deployment of additional troops to Germany following the Russian incursion, which would join the thousands of US troops already deployed in NATO-member Eastern European countries, such as Poland and Romania.

“This is a dangerous moment for the whole of Europe, for the freedom of the world,” the president said.

Biden and NATO allies have repeatedly said they will not send troops to Ukraine for military engagement with Russia. Instead, the president said the force acts as a deterrent to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “naked aggression.”

“He has a lot of ambitions in Ukraine. He really wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union,” Biden said.

In addition to deploying additional forces to Europe, Biden has announced further sanctions targeting Russian banks, which have about $ 1 trillion in assets.

The sanctions follow first-round fines imposed by the United States on Wednesday, freezing nearly $ 80 billion in assets when Washington targeted VEB Bank and Promsvizbank – both with ties to the Kremlin and the Russian military.

The Russian elite and their families have been added to the list of increasingly authorized persons.

Biden will not answer the question of why Putin has not yet been targeted by the sanctions.

“We will make sure that Putin is a partner in the international arena. Any nation responsible for Russia’s naked aggression against Ukraine will be punished,” he said.

Ukraine on Thursday called on the United States and NATO to block Russia from the SWIFT international banking system – which would effectively block Russia from the top financial network.

But the move was not included in the second round of sanctions announced by the president.

Biden claims that Russia will feel the “equal consequences” of moving away from the international banking system by targeting banks.

“This is always an option but at the moment, this is not the position that the rest of Europe wants to take,” he said, adding that it could be included in the next round of approvals.

Biden says the sanctions are designed to impose “immediate and serious costs” on the Russian economy.

“We have deliberately designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term effects on Russia,” the president said. But he added, “If we do not take action against him now with these two significant sanctions, he will be brave.”