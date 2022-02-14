Biden says NFL hasn’t lived up to commitment to hire Black head coaches during Super Bowl interview



In an interview aired Sunday, President Biden leaned into controversy over the diversity of the NFL’s coaching rank, saying the league did not live up to its promise of appointing more black or minority head coaches.

Biden specifically echoed remarks made Wednesday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who claimed that the NFL “would not tolerate discrimination.”

“The commissioner noted that they did not live up to their promise. They could not be open about hiring more minorities to run the party,” Biden said in an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt. “Goodell said they would see if they could meet the standard. And the value was set by someone who said we should do it.”

Biden said the NFL, because of its wide-ranging impact, should maintain a “reasonable standard” for diversity issues.

Approximately 70% of NFL players are people of color, although the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is currently the league’s only black head coach.

Ron Rivera of Washington Commander And Robert Saleh New York Jets Other NFL minority head coaches. Rivera’s parents were Puerto Rican and Mexican, and Saleh was of Lebanese descent and a practicing Muslim.

“Think about it. The whole idea that a league made up of so many colorful athletes, as well as so diverse, that there aren’t enough African American qualified coaches to ‘manage’ these NFL teams, it just seems to me to be a standard. That’s what they want to live for, “Biden said. “It’s not a requirement of law, but it’s a requirement that I think of some general decency.”

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Black Miami Dolphins, has been the subject of diversity in recent weeks following a class-action racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams.

Flores claimed to have been interviewed by “Sham” while looking for jobs with the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos, and complained that he was only being interviewed by parties to satisfy Rooney’s rules, which required parties to interview minority candidates for certain top jobs – e.g. Head coach.

On Wednesday, Goodell noted that the NFL follows another offseason where the number of minority coaches has not increased and it remains to be seen whether any policy changes are needed.

Biden was later asked by Holt in his Super Bowl selection. The president mentioned that he loves Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow, but it will be difficult to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

