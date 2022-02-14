World

Biden says NFL hasn’t lived up to commitment to hire Black head coaches during Super Bowl interview

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden says NFL hasn’t lived up to commitment to hire Black head coaches during Super Bowl interview
Written by admin
Biden says NFL hasn’t lived up to commitment to hire Black head coaches during Super Bowl interview

Biden says NFL hasn’t lived up to commitment to hire Black head coaches during Super Bowl interview

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In an interview aired Sunday, President Biden leaned into controversy over the diversity of the NFL’s coaching rank, saying the league did not live up to its promise of appointing more black or minority head coaches.

Biden specifically echoed remarks made Wednesday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who claimed that the NFL “would not tolerate discrimination.”

“The commissioner noted that they did not live up to their promise. They could not be open about hiring more minorities to run the party,” Biden said in an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt. “Goodell said they would see if they could meet the standard. And the value was set by someone who said we should do it.”

Super Bowl to honor the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, including the rare Pregam flyover

President Joe Biden commented on the debt limit during an event at the White House State Dining Room in Washington on Monday, October 4th.

President Joe Biden commented on the debt limit during an event at the White House State Dining Room in Washington on Monday, October 4th.
(AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi)

Biden said the NFL, because of its wide-ranging impact, should maintain a “reasonable standard” for diversity issues.

Approximately 70% of NFL players are people of color, although the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is currently the league’s only black head coach.

Ron Rivera of Washington Commander And Robert Saleh New York Jets Other NFL minority head coaches. Rivera’s parents were Puerto Rican and Mexican, and Saleh was of Lebanese descent and a practicing Muslim.

READ Also  NYC Man allegedly tries to rape woman in broad daylight on subway train

“Think about it. The whole idea that a league made up of so many colorful athletes, as well as so diverse, that there aren’t enough African American qualified coaches to ‘manage’ these NFL teams, it just seems to me to be a standard. That’s what they want to live for, “Biden said. “It’s not a requirement of law, but it’s a requirement that I think of some general decency.”

Roger Goodell calls lack of diversity in NFL head coaching rank ‘unacceptable’ after Brian Flores case

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Black Miami Dolphins, has been the subject of diversity in recent weeks following a class-action racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams.

File - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaks with Judge David Oliver, 24, during the first half of the NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, December 27, 2021 in Center, New Orleans.

File – Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaks with Judge David Oliver, 24, during the first half of the NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, December 27, 2021 in Center, New Orleans.
(AP Photo / Bach Deal, File)

Flores claimed to have been interviewed by “Sham” while looking for jobs with the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos, and complained that he was only being interviewed by parties to satisfy Rooney’s rules, which required parties to interview minority candidates for certain top jobs – e.g. Head coach.

On Wednesday, Goodell noted that the NFL follows another offseason where the number of minority coaches has not increased and it remains to be seen whether any policy changes are needed.

Biden was later asked by Holt in his Super Bowl selection. The president mentioned that he loves Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow, but it will be difficult to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

READ Also  Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Prepares to Vote on Final Report

Ryan Gados of Gadget Clock contributed to this report

#Biden #NFL #hasnt #lived #commitment #hire #Black #coaches #Super #Bowl #interview

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Decision on Times Square New Year’s Eve Event Due This Week – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment