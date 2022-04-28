World

Biden says students are like teachers’ children when in classroom

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden told teachers that in class, children are “like you” and no one else.

The president’s remarks came during the Teacher of the Year event at the White House on Wednesday.

Parental rights group urges Cardona not to ‘rewrite’ Title IX through Striking Dew process, adding GENDER ID

“They are not someone else’s children, they are our children,” Biden said. “And these are the kite strings that have literally elevated our national ambitions.”

President Biden speaks Wednesday, April 27, 2022, during the 2022 National and State Teachers' Event in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo / Susan Walsh)

Biden reiterated the statement later in his speech.

COVID-19 Relief Fund Used to Push CRTs at Illinois Schools in California, New York

“You’ve heard me say a lot about our kids, but it’s true. They’re all our children. And the reason you’re the best teacher of the year is because you can recognize it,” Biden said. “They’re not someone else’s children. They’re just like you when they’re in the classroom.”

President Biden comments during an event for the 2022 National and State Teachers at the White House in Washington, DC on April 27, 2022 (Photo by Yassin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(Getty Images via Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency)

Biden’s statement comes at a time when Democrats and Republicans in various states are at odds over whether parents should have control over what their children are taught in school.

READ Also  Alleged fake feds spotted leaving DC jail one day after judge denied detention motion by prosecutors

In Florida, Governor Ron Desantis signed into law a law that prohibits lessons about sexual orientation or gender identity before third grade, only to insult Democrats by calling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Opponent Terry McAuliffe said after Glenn Yankee was elected governor of Virginia last year, “I don’t think parents should tell the school what they should be taught.”

