Biden says students are like teachers’ children when in classroom



President Biden told teachers that in class, children are “like you” and no one else.

The president’s remarks came during the Teacher of the Year event at the White House on Wednesday.

“They are not someone else’s children, they are our children,” Biden said. “And these are the kite strings that have literally elevated our national ambitions.”

Biden reiterated the statement later in his speech.

“You’ve heard me say a lot about our kids, but it’s true. They’re all our children. And the reason you’re the best teacher of the year is because you can recognize it,” Biden said. “They’re not someone else’s children. They’re just like you when they’re in the classroom.”

Biden’s statement comes at a time when Democrats and Republicans in various states are at odds over whether parents should have control over what their children are taught in school.

In Florida, Governor Ron Desantis signed into law a law that prohibits lessons about sexual orientation or gender identity before third grade, only to insult Democrats by calling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Opponent Terry McAuliffe said after Glenn Yankee was elected governor of Virginia last year, “I don’t think parents should tell the school what they should be taught.”