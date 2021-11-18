Biden Says U.S. ‘Considering’ Diplomatic Boycott of the Beijing Olympics
President Biden said Thursday that the United States is considering a political boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing to hold China responsible for human rights abuses.
The boycott means that no U.S. government officials will participate in the Games, which are set to begin in February, although that will not prevent U.S. athletes from competing.
During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr Biden answered a reporter’s question about the possibility of a diplomatic boycott, saying “something we are thinking about”.
The comments come after months of Hawkish Republicans calling on the administration to use the Olympics as an opportunity to punish China for its human rights abuses. In a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, Mr. Biden expressed concern about the abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, according to a White House statement, as well as an attempt by the administration to focus on Beijing’s economic policies. Its foreign policy.
But the two leaders did not discuss the Beijing Olympics earlier this week.
White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Thursday that she had not spoken at the meeting about the Olympics. “We see it through the prism of competition, not conflict. That is our goal.”
But Ms. Saki acknowledged that “we are concerned” about human rights abuses. “I want to leave the decision to the president,” she said.
Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah who chaired the committee that hosted the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, called for an economic and political boycott of the 2022 Olympics in March for human rights abuses and actions against Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang region. And journalists in Hong Kong. Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton on Thursday called for a complete boycott of the event.
California Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also appealed to the president to prevent the US delegation from attending, although he said the players should be able to compete.
