Biden Says U.S. ‘Considering’ Diplomatic Boycott of the Beijing Olympics

President Biden said Thursday that the United States is considering a political boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing to hold China responsible for human rights abuses.

The boycott means that no U.S. government officials will participate in the Games, which are set to begin in February, although that will not prevent U.S. athletes from competing.

During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr Biden answered a reporter’s question about the possibility of a diplomatic boycott, saying “something we are thinking about”.

The comments come after months of Hawkish Republicans calling on the administration to use the Olympics as an opportunity to punish China for its human rights abuses. In a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, Mr. Biden expressed concern about the abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, according to a White House statement, as well as an attempt by the administration to focus on Beijing’s economic policies. Its foreign policy.