Biden says US spending billions to make military vehicles ‘climate friendly’



President Biden said Friday that his administration is working to make “every vehicle” in the U.S. military “climate-friendly.”

The president, speaking from Earth Day in Seattle Park, Seattle, Washington, discussed his administration’s efforts to tackle climate change and called on Congress to take action.

“One of the things I’ve found as President of the United States is that I can spend a lot of that money,” Biden said. “We’re going to start a process where every vehicle, every vehicle, every vehicle in the U.S. military is going to be climate-friendly – every vehicle – I mean.”

He added: “We are spending billions of dollars to do this.”

The president said the transition was “going to happen.”

Biden, last month, announced his 5.8 trillion budget proposal for 2023, which he said was one of the “greatest investments in our national security in history” to make the US military “the best-prepared, best-trained.” There are “the best equipped military forces in the world, with funds to ensure that.”

The budget proposes $ 773 billion for the Department of Defense.

The president, meanwhile, said he had met with leaders in the American automobile industry, announcing that they had reached an agreement with an “ambitious goal” of selling 50% of electric cars by 2030.

“That’s what they promised,” he said. “I didn’t make it for them – they made it because they understood the future.”

“You know, my view of this crisis, as I said, is a real opportunity, an opportunity to do what we wanted to do and only now has it become so clear,” Biden said.

For legislation to tackle climate change, the President signaled to Congress: “You know, my pen is ready. My pen is ready to sign. I’m anxious to sign it. Bring some of these bills to my desk.”

“We need to move faster,” Biden said when he signed an executive order Friday to strengthen forest conservation on federal land. “Through this executive order on Earth Day, we are also showing this moment of supreme threat and urgency is also a moment of great hope, a huge opportunity.”

“You know we know that we carry the ideal place, the right place, the image of a true home in our hearts and minds,” the president said. “I think this is the beginning of a new day and we just have to go beyond the opposition.”

He added: “I really want to say this.”