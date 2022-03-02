Biden says Zelenskyy ‘inspires the world’ amid brutal Russian war on Ukraine



President Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “inspired the world” because he was in the Kiev capital during the siege by Russian military forces.

“Six days ago, Vladimir Putin of Russia wanted to shake the foundations of a free world, thinking he could bend it in a terrible way. But he miscalculated. He thought he could enter Ukraine and the world would collapse.” Biden says. “Instead, he has met with … a wall of power that he never expected or even imagined. He has met with the people of Ukraine and President Zelensky.”

Biden added: “Every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courageous determination, literally inspires the world.”

The president said the United States and Europe were hitting Russia with a number of sanctions to punish it for the war, and that the United States and many other countries were providing arms to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month ordered the deployment of a large part of his army to the Ukrainian border before launching a full-scale offensive. Russian forces are fighting to seize major Ukrainian cities, such as its capital Kiev, but are using significantly more force as the war drags on.

It includes a mile-long convoy of armored vehicles currently heading to Kiev – although that movement has been “involved”, according to a senior defense official amid the gas shortage.

Russia’s powerful military is expected to succeed in its mission to occupy Ukraine in the end, although Western arms and Ukrainian fighting are expected to cost Putin more.

Biden on Tuesday noted the impact of sanctions on Russia’s economy, as well as how the West has been united in its response. Many countries, “even Switzerland, are hurting Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now more isolated from the world than ever before,” Biden said in a standing ovation.

