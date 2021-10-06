Biden scales back his agenda in hopes of getting moderates onboard

The cuts are a blow to Mr Biden’s agenda, but the remaining plans will still provide significant benefits for a wide range of Americans. Mr Biden and his allies have known for months that they will need to reduce the size and scope of their plans to satisfy moderates in their party. But the president has insisted in public and private talks with Democrats that even a small bill could change the landscape of the US economy and help keep the party in power in next year’s midterm elections.

“These bills are about competition versus complacency,” Mr. Biden said Tuesday in Michigan, where he spoke at a union hall to promote policies not only in his spending bill, but a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure bill. Which is passed by the Senate but not the House. “They’re about opportunity versus decay.”

The president acknowledged in private meetings with House Democrats on Monday and Tuesday that he is now negotiating a plan to spend more and possibly less than $2.3 trillion in concessions to two Democratic centrist holdouts, West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin III and Kirsten. Were were Arizona Cinema. His votes are essential: Biden would need support from every Democrat in the Senate and almost every one in the House to secure the bill. Mr Manchin has said he will support the $1.5 trillion package under certain conditions.

Progressives are still pushing for more. In a private meeting on Monday between Biden and progressive lawmakers, Washington’s Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, backed down from Biden’s offer limit and suggested a price of at least $2.5 trillion instead. , and up to $2.9 trillion, according to a person familiar with the comments. The man, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the in-camera meeting.